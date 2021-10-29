The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to its season. The Bulldogs began with a 102-77 win Tuesday at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida. Wesleyan led that game 47-37 at halftime. Ty Patterson led five Bulldogs in double digits with 21 points. Billy Balogun scored 17 points, Jonathan Webb 14, Elisha Mayberry 13 and Timothy Chatman 11. Patterson and Mayberry shared the team high in rebounds with eight each. Wesleyan shot 50.6% from the floor and amassed a 52-30 rebounding edge.
TWU then followed with an 83-78 overtime win Wednesday at the University of Mobile (Alabama). The Bulldogs led 38-34 at halftime, and regulation ended in a 70-70 tie. Neither team led by more than seven points. Patterson led Wesleyan with 20 points, Lorenzo Gatling scored 15 and Balogun 10. TWU shot 52.3% from the floor but was just 10-17 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs held a 36-28 rebound advantage.
The Bulldogs play again 9 p.m. Saturday in the Fisk University Tournament against Fisk, then play another game in that tournament Sunday at a time and against an opponent to be determined.
The TWU women's team also begins its season in the Fisk tournament 7 p.m. Saturday against Fisk, then continues the tourney 1 p.m. Sunday against Rust College.
The men's team plays its first home game 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Bryan College. The Lady Bulldogs are home for the first time 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Montreat in AAC play, with the Bulldogs also playing the 7 p.m. game that night against Montreat.
