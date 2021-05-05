Inclement weather wiped out all area sports events on Tuesday.
The McMinn Central at McMinn County baseball game will take place 5 p.m. today. Central's soccer game at home against Polk County has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, and it will be Senior Night for the Chargers. McMinn's soccer game at home against Sweetwater will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, and it is also Senior Night for the Cherokees.
McMinn's softball game at Polk County on Tuesday was canceled with no reschedule date. The Lady Cherokees are back in action in the District 5-AAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.