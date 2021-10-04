ENGLEWOOD — Any chances McMinn Central had at a rally tumbled away in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
Kingston scored three touchdowns over that stretch, taking advantage of two turnovers the Chargers committed in their own territory, to send Central free-falling to a 41-14 defeat in Region 3-3A play on Friday at Charger Field.
“As we got into the game, obviously mental mistakes for us just absolutely killed us tonight,” said Central coach Matt Moody. “With alignment, offensively and defensively, that hurt us.”
The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, rolled up 378 rushing yards on 45 running plays, gashing the Chargers (2-5, 1-2 Region 3-3A) for 8.4 yards per play on the ground. Kingston gained 27 first downs to Central’s 16.
“We’ve got to figure out a way that we can become better tacklers,” Moody said. “We missed way too many tackles. We’re giving up way too many third-down conversions. I think there were three or four tonight that were third and really long, and jumping offsides and things like that just hurt. Mentally the last two weeks we have not done a good job of staying in games.”
Central is on a two-game skid in which it has been outscored a combined 102-14. And it doesn’t get any easier for the Chargers as they travel to Loudon for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 8, in another region game. The Redskins are ranked No. 3 in Class 3A and scored 26 straight points in the second half of a 40-26 win over Brainerd on Friday.
“And those are things, I’m the head coach, and it falls on me,” Moody said. “I’ve got to make sure somehow that our guys are mentally ready to compete at a high level. And we hit a run there where we were doing that, but these last two weeks we haven’t been there. So we’ve got to figure something out quick, because Loudon is a really good football team next week.”
Kingston (6-1, 3-0) unleashed its rushing attack right away, starting its first possession after a defensive stop with a 34-yard run from Carson Donathan. Runs of 14 and 11 yards from Rylan Guettner and 18 yards from Carson Bassler followed, and Donathan finished the six-play, 82-yard drive with a touchdown from two yards out. A fumbled snap on the point after kept the score 6-0.
Central responded with its only scoring drive of the first three quarters. Gabe Masingale, who started the game with completions on his first eight passes, hit three of them on this possession – 11 yards to Hunter Cook, 12 yards to Darius Carden and 12 yards to Lucas Eller. Cook finished the drive with an 18-yard sweep to the end zone, and the extra point gave the Chargers their only lead, 7-6, at 4:21 left in the first quarter.
“We did some tempo stuff, and we kept it pretty basic and pretty simple that drive,” Moody said. “And we felt like it gave us an advantage if we could move fast. They did some things defensively in the film that we saw. And I felt like if we could catch them in something that we wanted that our tempo could be an advantage for us, and I thought we executed that drive pretty well.”
The Yellowjackets answered with an 11-play, 63-yard march that lasted 5:51 and straddled the first and second quarters, with Donathan again finishing with a touchdown from two yards and putting Kingston back ahead 13-7.
Masingale completed four more passes on Central’s next drive, which started at its 26-yard line and stalled after advancing as far as the Yellowjackets’ 30 before Masingale took an 11-yard sack.
Kingston’s last two possessions before halftime came up empty, but the Yellowjackets took the first drive of the third quarter 81 yards in nine plays, again melting more than five minutes off the clock and ending with Donathan making his third visit to paydirt from a yard out to put the Chargers in a 20-7 hole.
Central’s next drive stalled at midfield, and a botched long snap on the punt resulted in Kingston taking over at the Chargers’ 45-yard line with 2:38 left in the third quarter. The Yellowjackets’ next possession took up the rest of the third, and quarterback Kain Collins ran nine yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, putting Kingston in command 27-7 with 11:52 left.
Masingale had a pass tipped at the line and intercepted by the same defensive lineman, setting Kingston back up at the Central 30. Four plays later, Donathan ran in his fourth touchdown from five yards to make the score 34-7. The Chargers then fumbled at their own 6-yard line, and another Collins touchdown two plays later swelled the Kingston lead to 41-7 with 7:56 remaining.
Trent Lee played the next possession at quarterback for Central and completed five passes to Carden on the drive. The first three were swing passes, and the last two were slants, the fifth for five yards and the Chargers’ second touchdown of the game with 5:46 left.
Moody said after the game, however, that Masingale, who finished passing 11-18 for 79 yards and an interception, is still the Chargers’ quarterback going forward.
“Looking ahead to the rest of our season, we need him healthy, so we felt like later in the game we could play some guys in there and give them an opportunity to get some reps,” Moody said. “But by no means is Gabe not going to be our guy. He’s our quarterback at this point moving forward, and we’ve just got to get back to practice next week and get better, and that’s where we’ve got to go.”
Blake Elrod had also taken snaps at quarterback in the fourth quarter. Novice Cox, who began the year as the starting signal caller, was back on the field from injury but on defense as a safety, not at quarterback.
“We’ve got to find some consistency at the quarterback position, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Moody said. “Novice has been running this offense since June, and we talked about this before, he was picking things up and understanding what we wanted. And then the injury unfortunately.”
Carden finished with 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Cook led the Chargers in rushing with 57 yards and a score on nine carries.
“He’s kind of limited on carries offensively because we’ve got to have him as fresh as we can have him,” Moody said. “But he’s playing both ways, and I’m proud of Hunter, and I’m happy that he had the game he had tonight.”
Donathan finished with 126 rushing yards on 18 carries for Kingston. Four Yellowjacket running backs finished with more than 50 rushing yards.
