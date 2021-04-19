LAURINBURG, North Carolina — No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan tightened its grip atop the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) standings with a three-game sweep of St. Andrews, winning 11-1 on Friday and 4-0 and 6-0 on Saturday.
Shamoy Christopher and Carson Ford homered once each in Friday's game and joined Bryce Giles with two RBIs each. Chris Koeiman (W) recorded six strikeouts against no runs in his six-inning start.
Irving Martin (7 IP, 11 Ks) and Kobe Foster (7 IP, 8 Ks) got the wins in Saturday's twin bill. Giles led Saturday with four RBIs, including three in the nightcap.
The Bulldogs (39-3, 21-3 AAC) opened up a 6.5-game lead in the conference standings with the sweep of St. Andrews, which began the weekend in a tie for second in the AAC.
TWU is back in action 3 p.m. today at Freed-Hardeman, then returns home 3 p.m. Tuesday to play Martin Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.