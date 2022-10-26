McMinn County is looking to finish the regular season strong 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ooltewah. The Cherokees (8-2, 3-0 Region 4-5A) have already clinched the region championship, which means they’re locked into a home playoff opener no matter Friday’s result. This game has no playoff implications, but the Cherokees can use this game to sharpen their skills as they get ready for playoff football. McMinn’s defense has given up 10 points a game this season. The Cherokees pitched a shutout and forced a fumble last Friday at Loudon in a 14-0 win.
“We just need more of the same. The guys have been playing good. We haven’t been giving up a lot of points,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “Tackle well and create turnovers. We are going to need some turnovers throughout the rest of the year if we win in the playoffs.”
Ooltewah’s defense is giving up an average of 30 points coming into this game. The Cherokees have outscored their last five opponents 146-34 in this five-game win streak. The Owls (1-8, 1-2) have been outscored 137-81 in their last five games.
“We will need to run the ball effectively and play-action pass,” Cagle said. “We just need some more consistency gaining yards on first down staying in front of the chains.”
The Cherokees will be without starting quarterback Caden Hester, who sustained an ankle injury at Loudon.
“He could probably play, but we are going to give him another week off his ankle,” Cagle said. Despite Ooltewah’s record, Cagle believes the Owls could be a challenge.
“They’re a formidable opponent,” Cagle said. “They got players, they have athletes and skill guys, big guys, just haven’t been fortunate enough to win, but they’ve been competing each week.”
PLAYOFF PICTURE: McMinn is still awaiting who its opponent will be in the first round of the playoffs. Possible opponents are Campbell County, Karns and Oak Ridge from the opposing Region 3-5A.
