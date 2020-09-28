ENGLEWOOD — Meigs County used a punishing running attack and a stout defense to defeat rival McMinn Central for the sixth year in a row, though it wasn’t without a few anxious moments.
The Tigers earned a 34-0 win, but the game wasn’t as easy as the scoreboard indicated, at least in the first half. McMinn Central had a chance to take the lead, but a field goal attempt was no good and Meigs scored a pair touchdowns, one of them off a defensive turnover. But the Tigers, heavy favorites to keep their win streak over the Chargers intact, were up only 14-0 at the half.
After the intermission, however, the Tigers controlled the line of scrimmage and scored on every possession in the second half until the younger players entered the game late in the fourth quarter. Central had been running the ball against the Tigers’ defense, but couldn’t find much running room in the second half.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said Central came ready to play, but that he was proud of his team for bouncing back and playing better in the second half.
“I’m very pleased with the second half. The first half, we did some good things and we did some not so good things,” Fitzgerald said. “But credit that to (Coach) Derrick (Davis) and McMinn Central coming out with a lot of energy and hitting us in the mouth to start with. But then a credit to our team for finishing it the way we needed to finish it.”
Being able to finish drives and getting the win means Fitzgerald can breath a little easier about a rivalry game, at least for another year.
“When I first got here, that’s what they talked about was Central,” Fitzgerald said. “That was the rivalry, Central and Polk County. We’ve got that for another year so we are happy with that.”
Davis is never happy with a loss, but was pleased to see his team start off the game strong and playing with effort even when the game was out of reach. He thought the Chargers did some good things against one of the better teams in the state before the Tigers took control in the second half.
“We played hard the first half and at times the second half, but their physicality got to us there in the third quarter,” Davis said. “They are as good as advertised. They physically got after us in the second half. They just did a better job of stopping some of our things that had been going well in the first half. They put a lot of pressure on us when we tried to throw the ball.
“Just up front they were very, very physical and were able to pound on us in the second half and obviously took a lot out of us. They are the No. 2-ranked team in the state for a reason and I think they are going to have a very successful year.”
Even though the Chargers (1-4) don’t have the overall record they desire, Davis said his team is improving.
“It isn’t showing up, losing 34-0 against Meigs, but we are getting better,” Davis said. “A year ago it was 35 or 40 to nothing (by halftime). We did battle there for a good 2 1/2 quarters. It’s not showing up in the win-loss column, but I truly believe we are getting better.”
The problem for Central is that another top-notch team visits this Friday as Loudon comes to Engelwood. Davis hopes his team can put the Meigs game behind them and be ready to give their best against the Redskins.
“That’s the thing, how are we going to react to another loss,” Davis said. “Unfortunately it doesn’t get any easier. We’ve got Loudon coming into town, top 5 in 3A, probably. So we’ve got to regroup in a hurry.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, have an open date this week and then get ready for a big non-district game against South Pitt, one of only two teams that defeated Meigs last year. After that, the Tigers (6-0) welcome Oneida to Decatur for a big Region 2-2A showdown.
“South Pitt is going to be a huge game, but we have to remember that Oneida is the region game,” Fitzgerald said. “So we have to know of the two which one is the most important. We want to win both, but we have to keep it in perspective.”
Despite being heavy underdogs the Chargers battled the Tigers toe-to-toe early. Central stopped Meigs on the Tigers’ first possession and then drove the ball down the field with a lot of short and medium runs by Jace Derrick, Jesse Shambley and Harley McCormick.
Fitzgerald said it took some time to figure out Cental’s offense, which is a form of the wing-T, but not exactly like it.
“That offense is just different and it takes awhile to get used to and figure out what is going to work against it simply because you don’t see anything like it,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the only time you ever see it. It’s kind of the Derrick Davis offense. We finally figured out what (formation) we need to be in and what we needed to do and we were successful with it.”
But Meigs’ defense came up big on third and short early and forced a field goal attempt, which failed due to a faulty snap.
Later, in the second quarter, Meigs took a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard pass from Logan Carroll to Cameron Huckabey. Dillon Brown kicked the extra point.
Then came one of the big plays of the night as linebacker Ben Smith sacked Central quarterback Blake Elrod on his blind side, forcing a fumble that defensive end Da’Quawn Tatum picked up and carried 38 yards for the score. Brown’s extra point made it 14-0 with 6:31 left in the second quarter.
“The turnover that was returned for a touchdown really hurt us,” Davis said. “That was a possible 14-point swing. We needed to finish that drive down there.”
That was all the scoring in the first half. Both teams had some solid runs, but neither team could sustain long drives as both defenses played well.
The second half was a different story.
“I told them to just wash that first half and go out and play the way we can in the second half,” Fitzgerald said. “And I think the kids responded. We came out in the second half and we didn’t give up a first down other than by penalty and the offense scored every time they had it until our JV was in at the end and we had to punt.”
Meigs was able to run the ball effectively in the third quarter and take control of the game behind the blocking of its offensive line. After gaining 134 yards on the ground in the first half, the Tigers rushed for 167 yards in the second half with the starters not playing the entire game.
Unlike in previous games there weren’t any long scoring runs, but Will Meadows and Carroll consistently gained positive yards and Meigs was able to drive the ball, scoring on every second half drive until the younger players were inserted in the fourth quarter.
Meadows scored Meigs’ next two touchdowns, one on a six-yard run and another on a four-yard run. Brown was 1-of-2 on those extra points.
Ahead 27-0 in the fourth the Tigers used a lot of players in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Cody Caywood scored Meigs’ final touchdown of the night on a 1-yard touchown to make it 34-0.
While the running game was key in the win, long passes to Huckabey and Caywood were important as well and the Tigers finished with 89 yards through the air.
The Chargers, who moved the ball pretty well in the first half, had trouble doing so in the second half.
“They made some adjustments there and we didn’t get a whole lot going there offensively after that,” Davis said. “We had some bright spots. We didn’t mail it in. We fought hard, they just took over in the second half. They are a good team and well coached. At the end of the night, 34-0, it looked like a blowout, but we had some moments when we were really battling those guys. We have to be more consistent and be able to do that for four quarters.”
Meigs finished the game with 301 yards rushing on 21 carries while Central had 133 yards on 48 carries.
Meadows rushed 28 times for 193 yards while Carroll gained 59 yards on eight carries. Caywood also had eight carries and had 38 yards while Tylan Kraskouskas picked up 11 yards on a pair of carries.
For Central, Derrick led the Chargers with 54 yards on 14 carries while Jesse Shambley gained 24 yards on four carries. McCormick picked up 62 yards on 17 rushes.
Carroll finished 6-of-9 through the air for 89 yards for the Tigers. Huckabey caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown while Caywood caught a pair of passes for 29 yards.
Elrod completed one of two pass attempts for 15 yards for Central, which was caught by Shambley.
Meigs outgained Central in total yardage 388-150.
Arnwine had an interception for Central and also returned four kicks for 100 yards. Brown made all but one of his extra kicks and Fitzgerald said Carl Balaban did a good job kicking off and was a team captain Friday night.
