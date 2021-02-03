CLEVELAND — Perhaps the start of the game was an omen for the Cherokees. There wasn’t even a tipoff.
McMinn County was called for a pregame technical foul for one of its players dunking during the warm-up, giving Bradley Central free throws for a 1-0 lead before the clock even started to run.
And the game didn’t go any better for the Tribe, which fell behind 29-12 at the end of the opening quarter after a barrage of six Bears 3-pointers. McMinn’s boys trailed by as many as 23 points early in the third quarter, and rally as they did in the second half, that deficit was too much to overcome in a 72-68 loss to its bitter archrival Tuesday at Jim Smiddy Arena.
Tucker Greene buried four of Bradley’s first-quarter threes, and Brandon Shumbera and Isaac Smith the other two, and six Cherokee turnovers in the first eight minutes helped the Bears build their 17-point lead.
“Hats off to Bradley for the way they played to start with,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “They played very, very well. They were very sharp, they moved the ball well and knocked down the open shot. And we acted like we hadn’t seen their offense all week long.
“We’ve just got to have a little more urgency to start with. I guess we just expected them to miss, I don’t know. It just aggravated the stew out of me that we don’t do what we worked for two days to do. And we don’t run them off the (3-point) line, we don’t make them put it on the floor. We just let them run their offense. We switch when we hadn’t switched all week. We just did our own thing, and that’s what happens, you get your butt beat when you do your own thing.”
The Cherokees (12-9, 6-5 District 5-AAA) tightened up defensively starting in the second quarter but made only two field goals that period, one each from Hayden Frank and Jalan James, and were down 41-20 at halftime.
Facing its largest deficit at 45-22 in the third quarter, the Tribe finally turned momentum its way with an 18-6 run to finish the quarter. Parker Bebb began with an inside finish off an Andrew Beavers assist. Then Ty Runyan drew a foul on a three and made two of the ensuing free throws, and followed with a steal and score.
Hayden Frank followed with seven straight points, including a three-point play, and Tucker Monroe’s triple further shaved McMinn’s deficit to 51-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Free throws from Davion Evans and Monroe brought the Cherokees within 54-44, but McMinn’s next five possessions ended in four straight missed shots – three of them point-blank layups – and a turnover, allowing Bradley (7-8, 3-6) to extend its lead back to 17 points, 61-44, with around five minutes left.
The Cherokees sliced their deficit to 10 points three more times but never got it under that amount until the final 10 seconds, when Jordan Lane made his first 3-pointer of the season and Runyan followed with a backcourt steal and another three at the horn.
“It was a little bit too late, and we got some pretty nice looks that we didn’t take advantage of, too,” Clendenen said. “And when you’re coming from behind, you can’t pass up those. You’ve got to make them all. You don’t have the luxury of missing a bunny or whatever. But on the positive side, we buckled down, we came back and showed a lot of heart and a lot of courage.”
Frank led four double-digit scorers for the Cherokees with 15 points and also pulled five rebounds. Davion Evans got 14 points and two assists, Runyan 13 points, five assists and five steals, and James 10 points.
Greene finished with 23 points to lead Bradley, including six threes. As a team, the Bears finished with 10 makes from behind the arc.
McMinn’s next game Friday at Soddy-Daisy now becomes a must-win if it wants to hold on to the district’s No. 3 seed for the upcoming tournament.
Two Brooklyn Stinnett 3-pointers helped the Lady Cherokees (9-11, 7-4) stay within sight after the first quarter, down 13-10. But the Bearettes (16-1, 8-0) stayed ahead and gained separation with a 9-0 run in the second quarter, and McMinn trailed 34-21 at halftime.
Another 9-0 spurt in the third quarter increased Bradley’s lead to 43-23, and the Lady Tribe was down 50-28 heading into the fourth. McMinn was still as close as 18 points midway through the final period before the Bearettes closed the game with a final 15-1 run.
Bradley amassed a 32-14 rebounds margin with its size advantage in the post, including 17 offensive rebounds. The Lady Cherokees only got five offensive boards, while shooting just 37.5% on field goal attempts for the game compared to the Bearettes’ 52.7%.
“When they shoot the ball as well as they did tonight, and then they had the inside game working as well, they’re tough to beat, plain and simple,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail.
“We’re not going to offensive rebound against that team a whole lot, so I knew we’d have to shoot the ball extremely well, and we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. I thought we did a good job with the turnovers. We didn’t have a lot of turnovers, especially those that led to transition buckets for them. It’s just the bottom line is, they have more horses than we have, and sometimes that just happens.”
Stinnett finished with 11 points to lead McMinn, and Peytyn Oliver and Jada Mack with 10 points each.
Both McMinn basketball teams return to action Friday at Soddy-Daisy High School. The girls, who are locked into the district’s No. 3 seed, tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
