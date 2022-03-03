JASPER — Meigs County fell in the Region 2-2A semifinals to Tyner Academy, 81-42.
The Tigers fell behind early, rallied, but then fell behind again and could not catch back up to the athletic and hot-shooting Rams.
Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson said this team wanted to improve on their recent fortunes as, over the past two seasons, the Tigers were 8-39. That desire succeeded, despite Tuesday’s result.
“They turned those eight wins and 39 losses into 18 wins, coming in second in the district and reaching the Region semifinals,” Perkinson said. “They became winners. They wanted to get to this stage and they worked hard to get here.”
In terms of the game, it was simply Meigs not playing its best game against a good team that was shooting the ball really well as the Rams hit 14 three-pointers.
“When you play against a team like Tyner that is also shooting well, you have to have your A-game and we didn’t,” Perkinson said. “We have been on about an eight-game grind and I just think the wheels fell off tonight a little bit.”
The Tigers lose six seniors in Matthew Boshears, Cameron Huckabey, Da’Quawn Tatum, Jackson Shaver, Cole Owens and Alex Schaumberg.
“They worked really hard,” Perkinson said of his seniors. “They didn’t have a lot of success early (in their basketball careers), but they turned into winners. I’m proud of them. They will all do well in life and we will miss them.”
The Tigers finished the season with a record of 18-11, reaching the District 3-2A title game and defeating a talented CSAS squad in the Region 2-2A quarterfinals.
Rams 81, Tigers 42:It wasn’t the best start for the Tigers as Tyner led off with a three-pointer and then a steal and dunk. But Ethan Meadows, Levi Caldwell, Payton Armour and Owens led the Tigers back and closed an 11-3 first quarter deficit to 16-14 with 2:17 left in the opening quarter.
Meigs trailed 29-14 at the end of the period, however, as Tyner finished the quarter with back-to-back ‘3’s.
Meadows led off the second quarter with a trey of his own and then his bucket made it 25-19. Later, a trey by Owens made it 30-22, Tyner, and that is when the Rams began pulling ahead as they outscored the Tigers 16-4. Armour had both of Meigs’ buckets.
The outlook for Meigs was bleak at the half as they trailed 46-20.
But the Tigers kept playing hard and buckets by Boshears and Armour, along with a free throw by Armour, made it 50-31.
But Tyner responded with a pair of three-pointers and a three-point play and the third quarter ended with Meigs trailing 61-35.
Tyner continued to find the bottom of the net in the fourth on the way to an 81-42 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.