MANCHESTER — Kerigan Klauber is on the doorstep of a possible top-10 state finish. The McMinn Central junior ended the first day of the TSSAA Small Class State Golf Championship at 11th on the girls’ leaderboard after firing an 86 Tuesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
Klauber went bogey, bogey and double bogey on her first three holes, but made par on three of her next four to approach the turn with a 44. She made par on four holes, bogeyed four and doubled on No. 18 to finish with a 42 on the back nine.
Meanwhile, Josh Loveday will have some major ground to make up today if he wants to finish the boys’ state tournament higher on the leaderboard.
The Central senior carded an 86 on the first day that put him into a tie for 31st place. Loveday had birdied the second hole but followed with a double bogey and a bogey on the way to approaching the turn at 40.
Quadruple bogeys on No. 12 and 14 set Loveday further behind, as he finished the back nine with a 46.
Two girls top the leaderboard at 1-under-par 71, Karson Adkins of Adamsville and Sophie Liner of Gordonsville, while Waverly’s Cayden Cambers is the boys’ leader, also with a 71.
In first-day results from other region golfers, Sweetwater’s Dalen Gibby is tied for 16th in the boys’ field with a 79, and Trent Bibee, also from Sweetwater, is tied for 22nd after an 82.
Signal Mountain’s boys are third, two in a tie for 12th, 19th and 22nd. Tuesday wasn’t a good day for the top two Region 3-Small Class finishers, as Benjamin Burns, who beat Loveday in a playoff for the region medal, is the Signal golfer in 22nd after an 82.
On the girls’ side, Ashley Holland from Sale Creek, the Region 3-Small medalist, is in fifth with a 78, Signal Mountain’s Sally Hogue is tied for 14th, two strokes behind Klauber with an 88.
Signal Mountain tops the boys’ team standings with a 310, five strokes ahead of Kingston’s 315. Sale Creek is third in the girls’ standings with a 175, 17 strokes behind second-place Adamsville’s 158 and 28 behind first-place Summertown’s 147.
Klauber and Loveday will play the second round of the state tournament today at WillowBrook. Loveday will tee off 10 a.m. (9 a.m. local) on No. 10, and Klauber 11 a.m. (10 a.m. local) on No. 1.
