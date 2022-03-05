Lillian Fillyaw had been scouted by colleges since her freshman year and knew for a long time she was going to play rugby somewhere at the next level.
The McMinn County senior put her decision in writing last week, signing to continue her education and athletic career at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a ceremony at McMinn County High School.
In addition to playing rugby, Fillyaw will also participate in throwing events for the track and field team at Queens.
“I’m really excited. I think it’s a good step for me, especially being into sports, and being with my friends, and knowing a lot of them,” Fillyaw said. “I think it’s really good.”
Ivy league schools Harvard and Brown had looked at Fillyaw early, as well as Rio Grande in Ohio, but Queens was where she felt most at home.
“I think I’ve always wanted to go to Queens because I knew everyone,” said Fillyaw, who is undecided on a major. “I know a lot of the girls there and I’ve known the coach for a long time. And I love the environment there. And the financials and everything was just the best for me.”
In college rugby, Fillyaw expects she will play the lock position, which requires size and strength – something Tribe Rugby head coach Dan Long noted Fillyaw possesses in abundance.
“Her role has just been to run over people, and she does a great job,” Long said. “They have a hard time getting a hold of her first, and then have an even harder time bringing her down. So she definitely takes on that challenge well and has exceeded it.
“She’s going to translate into that really well with her size and her power. It’s a great fit.”
Fillyaw has been a major part of the success the Tribe Rugby girls have experience during her time, according to Long.
“She’s been a huge part of the team ever since she started playing four years ago,” Long said. “Played lots of different positions for us and has just been a powerhouse, really. She does great things on and off the pitch, and I think she’s going to be a great addition to the Queens program.”
Fillyaw also reached the sectional meet in track and field last season in the shot put. She has also participated in bowling and soccer at McMinn.
