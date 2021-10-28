Englewood swept its basketball games against E.K. Baker on Tuesday.
The Lady Rams won 59-5. Englewood had 11 girls score, led by Lily Graves with 16 points, Malea Masingale 11, Mirra Freeman 8 and Lily Wright 6. For E.K. Baker, Hope Henry and Rylie Harper scored 2 points each and Alayna Slater the other 1 point.
Englewood's boys won 44-17. Landon McInturff led the Rams with 16 points, and Cam Wade and Corey Brackett added 11 each and Drake Frazier 6. For E.K. Baker, Mason Davis led with 6 points and Brysen Womac 4.
