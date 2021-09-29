DECATUR — Coming off a big win over McMinn Central, the Tigers will host another rival this week as Polk County comes to Decatur for homecoming.
While maybe not as big a rival as Central, the Tigers and Wildcats certainly have history. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“When I first got here I was told that Central and Polk are our two biggest rivals and I believe that is still true,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said.
The series with the Wildcats dates back to 1955, won by Meigs 18-6. Including that game, the Wildcats hold a 35-28-1 advantage, but Meigs has won the last six games and outscored the Wildcats 269-45 in that stretch. Polk last won in 2012, 40-20.
The Wildcats started off strong in 2021 with wins over Copper Basin and Sequoyah, but have since lost three straight to Central, Tyner and Cumberland County.
Against Central, the Wilcats ran a wing-t type offense. Fitzgerald said despite their recent struggles, the Wildcats can be dangerous.
“They are a little more conventional this year,” Fitzgerald said. “They have some good quarterbacks and a running back back there. They have some big linemen. They’ve got a couple of wins and they look to be an improved team this year.”
Fitzgerald admitted his team is the favorite this week and his main goal is to make sure his team doesn’t overlook the Wildcats.
“We just have to keep our focus in practice,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to focus in practice on what we need to do and carry that over to Friday.”
The Tigers will celebrate homecoming this week as well. While some coaches worry about that being a distraction, Fitzgerald is confident it won’t be.
“We have played enough football around here that we know how to play through any distractions,” Fitzgerald said. “I told them to enjoy yourself during the week, but our number one job is to win.”
