Ever since it began preseason preparations in September, everything Tennessee Wesleyan did on the basketball court led to the last weekend of February — and now beyond.
The Bulldogs received their first bid to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament since 2016, which was announced Monday. That bid comes on the heels of Wesleyan’s men, as the No. 4 seed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament, making a run all the way to the championship game.
“We just wanted to be as healthy as possible and try to be peaking around the conference tournament time,” said TWU head coach Ray Stone, in his third season at the helm. “And so we just knew the importance of it, we’ve been talking about it throughout the season, and so they were tuned in and they were ready to try to win games.”
Normally, the AAC’s two bids go to the regular-season champion and tournament champion, but the league decided with the COVID-19 pandemic looming to eliminate the regular-season title this year to account for the possibility of different teams playing a different number of games due to the virus. That left one bid open that could be awarded based on a team’s all-around performance.
And TWU’s tournament run, coupled with a 12-7 regular-season AAC record that was one game out of first place, made for an overall body of work that sent the Bulldogs to the national stage, along with tournament champion Union College.
Wesleyan (16-8) had begun its tourney run in Kingsport by outlasting Milligan College 88-81 on Thursday, then followed with a 79-53 whipping of top seed Reinhardt University in the semifinals Friday.
Against Reinhardt, whom the Bulldogs split with during the regular season, TWU led 34-26 after the first half and then exploded after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 45-27. Bryant Bernard led the way with 23 points, Billy Balogun picked up a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Ty Patterson also scored 16 points and Djimon Wilson 12.
“The whole team played extremely well that game,” Stone said. “That was the type of game where you sit back and think, ‘Man, maybe we need to save some of this for another game.’ But they knew they were a game away from being in the championship game. So it just goes back to being focused, being dedicated and tuned in. They followed a game plan, and they were able to win.”
That win advanced TWU to Saturday’s title game, where it faced its old nemesis from Union. Union was seeded No. 7, but Stone said that was misleading, as Union had dealt with COVID-19 issues through the season and didn’t get to play as many games as some other AAC teams.
Wesleyan fell in the AAC championship game 79-64 to finish as the tournament runner-up. It had rallied to within 64-58 with five minutes left in the game before Union finished on a 15-6 run. Patterson led Wesleyan with 28 points in the title game, and Bernard added 14.
“Just like us, they started clicking at the right time,” Stone said of Union. “And a very, very well-coached basketball team. And we made some mistakes on our end that you can’t do against really good teams. And they capitalized on it and we just fell short that game.”
But the Bulldogs then found out Monday that title game setback was not the end. TWU is now waiting until 8 p.m. Thursday for the NAIA bracket to be revealed, when it will find out where and against whom they will begin their national tournament run. The Opening Round games will take place March 12 and 13 at campus sites around the nation. After the Opening Round, the tournament moves to Kansas City from March 18 through 23.
Regardless of first-round opponent or destination, Stone and the Bulldogs already know their approach.
“We want to go in and take it a game at a time and try to win that first game,” Stone said. “And you never know what can happen once you get that first game under your belt.”
Compared to many basketball teams around the league and the nation, Wesleyan’s men have experienced very few issues with COVID-19 during the season. The Bulldogs only ended up missing two games on their regular-season schedule, with the coronavirus issues coming from the opponents’ side both times.
“That’s one of the things we stressed, is try to be safe among the team,” Stone said. “It was very important to do what we’re supposed to do, wear your mask and things of that nature that everybody is supposed to be doing just to be able to play the season. So we were very blessed and fortunate not to have to deal with that on our end.”
The COVID-19 cases the Bulldogs did have came in October, after they had just finished training and conditioning — which Stone said served as a bit of a wake-up call to the team moving forward.
“It hit at the right time, and I think that was one of the things that really got their attention, like, this is real, this can happen,” Stone said. “Because we all had to quarantine for 14 days and then we had to turn around and try to get back in shape after we had just got done conditioning.”
That’s not to say the Bulldogs didn’t face their share of virus-related challenges even as they kept healthy during the season, mostly related to travel for road games.
“When you’re traveling, you’ve got to get there a lot earlier to get screened for COVID,” Stone said. “Eating on the road, a lot of places don’t have dine-ins, so you got to do a lot of preparation in finding somewhere to eat or get a to-go. It was things of that nature.”
Playing without fans was tough at first, Stone said, but now the challenge ahead could involve a return to normalcy in that respect.
“But now I’m kind of used to it,” Stone said. “It’s like a few places that we did play that had fans, and to myself and to the team, it just felt awkward. Like, ‘I don’t feel comfortable having fans around here,’ because we had gotten so used to it.”
With its first NAIA appearance in five years coming during a season with the pandemic always looming, TWU’s accomplishment may feel just a bit more special.
“Either way it goes, it’s always going to be special to be able to continue your season and be able to play on a national stage,” Stone said.
