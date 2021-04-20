OOLTEWAH – Andrew Beavers and Jace Hyde each hit a home run, and McMinn County won 10-2 Monday at East Hamilton High School.
The Cherokees (11-8-1, 7-2 District 5-AAA) plated two runs in the first inning and five in the third. Beavers led off the third with his solo round tripper, and Hyde drove in three runs with his dinger later in the inning.
East Hamilton scored two runs in the fourth, but McMinn tacked on one more run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Tribe out-hit the Hurricanes 11-4. Beavers hit 4-5 with two RBIs, Will Grimmett 3-4 with two RBIs and Will Harris 2-5.
Andrew Ronne (W) recorded seven strikeouts against three walks, three hits and two earned runs. Ollie Akens pitched the last two innings.
McMinn returns home to play East Hamilton again 7 p.m. today.
