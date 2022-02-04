With a highly regarded college soccer program nearby that had noticed her since before high school, Addie Smith never needed to look far from home to figure out where she was headed next.
The McMinn County senior, who was instrumental in the Lady Cherokees' last two TSSAA state tournament appearances, signed her letter of intent to continue her education and soccer career at Lee University in Cleveland during a ceremony on Wednesday at McMinn County High School.
Smith put ink on the commitment to Lee she had made early in her senior year, but the Lady Tribe's captain in the midfield knew that is where she was headed well before then. Smith was on the Lady Flames' radar before she even started her accomplished career at McMinn, as an eighth grader who had helped Athens City Middle School to three straight SETAC championships, and she had attended many of Lee's camps since.
"Since junior year I've been wanting to go there, so I knew that's where I was supposed to be, playing soccer and finishing out my education," Smith said. "After playing my high school soccer career and wanting to finish out playing the next four years and being able to have my family stay close and watch me play still, that's where I made my decision, because I wanted to stay close to home."
And Smith joins a program at Lee that is coming off a 19-0-1 season, which included a No. 2 ranking in the NCAA Division II national poll and a Gulf South Conference championship. Since 2017, the Lady Flames have compiled a 77-18-6 record, won two GSC championships and made four NCAA tournament appearances.
Signing with a program that has experienced that degree of sustained success, Smith realizes she will have her work cut out for her if she wants to see the field her first season – and it's a challenge she welcomes.
"And I'm just honored to get to go play for a school that's going to push me to be a better player," said Smith, who intends to major in business management. "I'm going to have to work hard and keep playing club soccer and train. And this summer I'm going to have to be training and working on my skills and hopefully get some playing time my freshman year."
At Lee, Smith will be adapting to a new position, too, as an outside midfielder. The attacking-oriented position will involve what Smith described as “a lot of running,” and Smith believes she has a lot of work to do to excel there.
“I've got to get a little faster and a little stronger to be able to play in that position,” Smith said. “And a lot of girls who are playing that position now are a lot stronger than faster than me, so I have to work that up.”
But adjusting to a different position isn't a new experience for Smith, who has also been a key player for McMinn's girls' basketball team the last four years. It's something she did before the start of her senior season of soccer.
Smith had played her first three years at McMinn at forward, a dangerous part of a 1-2 scoring punch at the opposite wing from Allison Hansford. But with the graduation of All-State center midfielder Sydnee Duncan the year before, Smith realized there was a void to fill, and she would have to fill it for her senior year.
"I had to drop back and play her position to hold the team together,” Smith said. “And I honestly liked it because I felt like I was holding the team together and being a good captain.”
Smith's performance in her new position yielded her the District 5-AAA Midfield Most Valuable Player award and All-Region 3-AAA honors this season. As a center mid, Smith spent time running between both defense and offense and was vital in winning and controlling possession during the Lady Cherokees' 14-4-1 campaign.
"We shifted up formation a little bit, and I feel like we needed her presence in the midfield to help us win balls in the air,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “She's not afraid of going up for a challenge and winning balls. And I felt like we needed somebody there in that area to control the game. And she has that personality of being able to take over a game and control. That's what I was looking for, and she did a great job with that.”
Smith's attacking skills were still sharp, too, scoring 10 goals and dishing 12 assists this year. Her goals this season came at particularly critical moments, scoring the game winner in overtime against Warren County in the Region 3-AAA semifinals and sending in two goals that allowed the Lady Tribe to secure control in the Class AAA sectional at Oakland.
And now for another offseason, finding someone who can assert control from the center mid position will be one of McMinn's major tasks. And Smith, with her versatility, will leave a void all her own after playing such a major role in four straight district championships and a 27-0 record against 5-AAA opponents.
"She's been a very, very important player for us over the past four years,” Jacob said. “And she's done such a great job filling in any role that we've needed over the course of four years. She's found herself in a few different positions at times, but that's just the kind of player she is. She's able to step up and play wherever the team needs her the most.
“And probably no more evident than this year, where she for the most part played out of position probably to what suits her the best. But she did a great job for the team, and that's what we needed, and obviously it showed because she helped captain this team to another state tournament appearance.”
Ending her high school career on a high note, McMinn's second straight and third overall state berth, is something Smith, daughter of Bryan and Tamara Smith, will treasure as she starts the next chapter at Lee.
"I have never been more proud of myself and my teammates to make it that far,” Smith said. “This year I was hoping to make it to state to finish out, and we did that, and I couldn't be more proud of all the girls.”
