RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team restarted its 2020-2021 season with an upset win on the road over a nationally ranked opponent, taking down No. 13 University of Rio Grande (Ohio) 1-0.
Wynand Wessels sent his penalty kick into the net in the match's third minute, and that was all the Bulldogs (9-1) needed.
TWU's next scheduled match is 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan College in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
