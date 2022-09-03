ENGLEWOOD – Wyatt Jaimes drilled a 32-yard field goal with 1:19 left, and McMinn Central defeated Signal Mountain 17-14 Friday at Charger Field to begin Region 3-3A play.
The last time the Chargers started region play on a winning note, in 2016, was also the last season they made the playoffs. Central’s 2-1 overall record is also its first winning mark since 2016.
Harley McCormick intercepted a Cash Keene pass late in the first quarter and returned it to the Signal Mountain 2-yard line. Hunter Cook punched in the touchdown to put Central ahead 7-0, a margin it took into halftime.
The Eagles’ opening drive of the second half advanced to Central’s 5-yard line before quarterback Cash Keene fumbled the shotgun snap, and the Chargers recovered it at their own 16. But after a three-and-out, a punt of only 17 yards set Signal Mountain up at Central’s 35-yard line, and Garrett Wilson ripped off runs of nine and 26 yards, the latter for a tying touchdown with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
The Chargers answered with a six-play, 80-yard drive of balanced offense. Ray McCarty took a 30-yard run to the Eagles’ 7, then finished the remaining yards off to put Central back ahead with 5:07 remaining in the third.
But Signal Mountain responded with an eight-play drive of 62 yards, which Keene capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Blake Wolfard with 2:22 to go in the third quarter, again tying the score at 14-14.
The Chargers forced their fourth turnover with five minutes left in the game, pouncing on a Wilson fumble at the Eagles’ 39. That set up a short field for Central to set up Jaimes’ game-winning boot seven plays later.
Signal Mountain’s final possession started at its own 10-yard line after a booming Jaimes kickoff. The Eagles picked up one first down to their own 26, but Landon Watkins sacked Keene to set up a third-and-26 at the Signal Mountain 10. A 24-yard pass to Collin Payne resulted in a turnover on downs and allowed Central to melt the rest of the clock.
Central is back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, back at Charger Field against traditional rival Polk County in non-region play, a game that will feature the return of Derrick Davis to Englewood. Davis, in his second stint as the Polk head coach, guided the Chargers in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
