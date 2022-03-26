McMinn Central softball lost 11-0 in five innings to visiting Sweetwater on Thursday.
Early mistakes hurt the Lady Chargers and the offense could never get on track as Central had only three hits. It didn’t help that Central was minus two starters, meaning most of the infield players were out of position.
“A couple of defensive errors and not so good hitting against a pretty good pitcher put us in a hole early that we couldn’t get out of,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “I thought Lauren (Peterson) pitched pretty well though.”
The Lady Chargers (1-4) will host Kingston on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers had a scoring opportunity in the second with Jayme Tiberio and Ashley Shelton each reaching safely on singles. But both runners were stranded and Central remained scoreless.
Sweetwater went up 7-0 in the top of the third.
Central also had a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the third inning when Karen Markwell reached on a single and Cadence Breeden reached on an error.
But Sweetwater ended the inning when the shortstop made a diving catch off a hard hit ball and then doubled Central’s runner off third.
That was the last threat Central had as Sweetwater cruised to the 11-0 win.
Central finished with three hits, with one each coming from Markwell, Tiberio and Shelton.
Breeden struck out two and walked two. She gave up 11 hits, but that included a couple of infield hits.
