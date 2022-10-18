McMinn County was playing from behind all evening, and even though it had plenty of chances to catch up, it never could.
The Lady Cherokees’ postseason, and their bid for a third straight TSSAA state tournament appearance, came to a stunning end in a 3-2 loss to Shelbyville in the Region 3-AAA tournament semifinals Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
For five seniors, it was a premature end to a four-year run that included four district championships, two region titles and two state berths. For the returning underclassmen, who experienced a season ending short of state for the first time at McMinn, it will be extra motivation for next fall.
“A loss like this, it hurts, and it’s something that for the returners will drive them to work harder in the offseason and get better and more prepared for the next year,” said Arielle Halsall, who finished her first season as the Lady Tribe’s head coach.
Shelbyville’s Paige Blackburn collected a hat trick in the first half, scoring her first on a line drive to the edge of the frame in the first minute.
Kylee Hockman, one of the Lady Cherokees’ five seniors, found an equalizer in the 13th minute, skipping a fast ground shot past an out-of-position goalkeeper into the goal. But just two minutes later, Blackburn answered with an arc high on McMinn’s goal to put the Eaglettes back ahead for good. With 7:22 left, Blackburn added her third score on a finish of Sharaid Palmeros’ assist.
“They came out well and scored early at the start,” Halsall said. “And it took us a bit of time to get ourselves collected and come back together and finish another goal. They connected really well.”
With McMinn (9-5-1) now down 3-1, senior Kayleigh Ridley provided a much-needed score just 12 seconds before halftime, crashing to the far post to clean up on a scramble following a Lexi Lawson corner kick.
Ridley’s goal gave the Lady Cherokees new hope, down 3-2 at halftime. With about 15 minutes left, a questionable offside call stopped Hockman on a potential breakaway. Lawson aimed a shot high on Shelbyville’s goal with about 6 minutes left that sailed about an inch over the crossbar.
But the one that hurt the most was after a corner kick from Lawson with three minutes left, a ball that appeared to cross over the goal line into the mouth for a would-be equalizer. However, the referee ruled that a McMinn player fouled the goalie, and there was no goal. Three minutes later, the Lady Cherokees’ season was over sooner than they had planned.
“They wanted the goal there, so the desire, the focus, it was there,” Halsall said. We were just unlucky tonight. The ref said that he called a foul against the goalkeeper, saying one of our players fouled the goalie.”
Shelbyville (8-6) advanced to the Region 3-AAA championship game and the Class AAA sectional round. The result of the other semifinal, Walker Valley at Franklin County, was not known as of deadline Thursday.
