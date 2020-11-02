Larry Pratt has decided it’s time to start getting the McMinn County Cherokee Performance Center built as close to right away as possible.
The 1966 McMinn County High School graduate, a member of the fundraising committee for the project, is matching every dollar donated to the construction of the school’s planned athletic training facility until the $450,000 fundraising goal is reached.
The Performance Center was approved by the McMinn County School Board back in December 2015, but only about $90,000 had been raised toward its construction up to July 2020.
“We’re trying to get that thing fulfilled, and I thought that might be a way to kick it up a little bit,” said Pratt, who is currently the chairman and CEO of First Savings Mortgage Corporation, based in Washington, D.C. “We started this four or five years ago, a handful of us. Darrell Patterson, Shirley Rockholt, Phil Pierce. Some alums, three or four of us alums, we thought we would get behind that. And we’ve just not gotten any traction. But Mark Lockmiller has been doing a good job, but I’m very surprised and actually disappointed that we’ve not been able to derive more support from the community.”
Pratt, who had previously donated $25,000 to the facility funds, had been particularly motivated to reignite the fundraising efforts with the success the McMinn County football team has had this season.
“I noticed how well the football team is doing, and it’s for all student-athletes, the girls and the boys,” Pratt said. “Now there’s so many more sports teams than we had when we all grew up there. So the benefit goes to many more students and student-athletes than in prior times. And it’s the way to show support and to grow our youth.”
Pratt made his commitment to match donations in late September, and it has resulted in a significant increase in the funds raised toward construction. Lockmiller, who has been directing the fundraising efforts, said that donations ranging from $100 to $5,000 have come in since Pratt announced he is matching.
As of Friday, Oct. 30, the total funds raised are at roughly $275,000, or at 61% of the fundraising goal.
“We are very generous for Larry Pratt’s generous matching offer,” Lockmiller said. And Pratt offered a suggestion on how the community could reach the fundraising goal quickly.
“Things only get done if you work on them today, so tomorrow’s not a promise,” Pratt said. “Why should we wait on anything? And what I looked at also, I still know quite a few people there at McMinn County, even though I’ve been gone several years. But I looked on the Chamber of Commerce, which lists over 500 members. So to raise the rest of the $180,000 that I will match, that’s $360 per member of just the Chamber of Commerce.
“And if you go to their website, it talks about supporting and developing the area and so forth. That’s $360, that’s just an investment in kids’ lives and to help their growth and to show that we care. And a lot of us care, we don’t live there, but we care. It’s just like I support the University of Tennessee. I don’t live there, but it’s a big part of my life and my family’s. So sometimes, you just show a little money and that shows how much you care instead of just talking.”
The Performance Center is to be built on the patch between the Cherokee Stadium home stands and the football fieldhouse. The facility will be more than 6,000 square feet and will serve all student-athletes, male and female, at the school. Features include 20 lifting stations, level flooring with 10 inlaid lifting platforms, garage doors on each end, windows, skylights, large commercial ceiling fans, high-efficiency LED lights and male and female bathrooms.
The new facility would allow up to 70 athletes to work out simultaneously in partners of two — enough to accommodate a typical McMinn varsity football team entirely in one session and leave plenty of time left in the day for all other athletic programs at McMinn to get in their workouts.
McMinn’s current weight room, located in the football fieldhouse, measures roughly 40 feet per side and allows a maximum of only 32 athletes to work out per session.
Donations can still be made by visiting online at www.mcsdonate.com or visiting the McMinn Performance Center page on Facebook.
Pratt, who played baseball at McMinn, has previously been a lead donor for University of Tennessee athletic facilities, including the Pratt Pavilion basketball facility and the basketball locker room renovations. He also created the Harold “Prof” Powers Endowed Scholarship, serving students from McMinn County who go to UT.
Of Pratt’s baseball career, he recalled “the opposing team really liked it when I pitched.” One of his teammates was Bobby “Whitey” Cagle, father of McMinn head football coach and athletic director Bo Cagle.
“I’m happy to see Bo doing well,” Pratt said of the Cherokees’ football season, whose regular season yielded second straight Region 2-6A runner-up finish.
