A long layoff before the start of the postseason clearly didn’t slow down McMinn County.
The Lady Cherokees scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and dismissed Cleveland 6-0 in the District 5-AAA semifinals Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
For the second straight season, top-seeded McMinn (10-3-1) was faced with a longer time off than expected before the district tournament, thanks to a cancellation of their regular-season finale.
But a goal in the second minute from Allison Hansford, her first of a hat trick, answered any questions of whether the Lady Tribe had any rust.
“We were in the same scenario last year when we had that week off going into the district tournament,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “You never know how you’re going to do with that much time off, so it was good to score some goals early. The girls were ready to play.”
Addie Smith struck for her goal in the ninth minute, and Hansford followed up with her second goal a minute later.
Hansford scored her third goal later in the half, and Sydnee Duncan also added a score to put the Lady Cherokees ahead 5-0 at the half.
McMinn phased in substitutes in the last 20 minutes of the first half, then again after Duncan’s second goal, a 20-yard line drive over the goalkeeper, produced the final margin four minutes into the second half.
“At this time of the year, if we can keep everybody healthy and fresh, that’s good,” Jacob said.
With the win, the Lady Cherokees ended Cleveland’s season. Cleveland had beaten Bradley Central in the play-in game on Saturday.
McMinn advances to the District 5-AAA championship game, which it will 7 p.m. Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. The Lady Cherokees will seek their third straight district championship against No. 2 seed Walker Valley, which ousted Ooltewah 7-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Win or lose Thursday, McMinn is in the Region 3-AAA tournament.
The Lady Cherokees would host their region semifinal if they win the title, but travel if they don’t.
The Lady Tribe pummeled the Lady Mustangs 7-0 in the regular-season match, but Jacob is still expecting Thursday’s game to be a “tough test.”
“It’ll probably be a different game than the first time around, but we’ll make sure to prepare tomorrow before playing on Thursday,” Jacob said.
