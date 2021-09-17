CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County girls' cross country team finished in first place in the team standings and the McMinn boys in second place in the Woodland Park Meet One on Tuesday.
The McMinn girls won the meet by a 44-point margin over second-place Boyd Buchanan, out of a total of seven teams. McMinn placed six runners in the top-20 finishers, led by Kate Sherwood in fourth place with a time of 24:02.55. Tate Crayne was ninth in 25:19.38, Merle Dettmering 10th in 25:25.07, Ashley Ratliff 13th in 25:59.29, Xiu Xiu Robinson 14th in 26:21.83 and Lauren Green 16th in 27:09.37.
McMinn's boys were second behind Sequatchie County, in a field of 12 teams. Micah Underdown led McMinn in seventh place in 19:16.85. Tyler Bowers was 12th in 19:51.70, Josiah Townsend 14th in 19:54.78, Easton Schumacher 22nd in 20:34.35, Luke Ramey 27th in 20:51.92, Braden Mayfield 30th in 21:01.66 and Eli Underdown 45th in 22:16.89.
