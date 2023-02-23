All three area girls’ basketball teams and two boys’ teams were set to begin region tournament play this weekend.
The McMinn County boys, District 5-4A champions, will begin their Region 3-4A tournament 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Shelbyville, the fourth-place team from the opposing District 6-4A.
It will be a rematch of last year’s region opener for the Cherokees (22-8), which was at Shelbyville last season. Shelbyville comes to Athens this year with a 2-23 record, but its last game was only an eight-point loss to Coffee County.
The Meigs County, meanwhile, are on the road at Tyner Academy to begin Region 2-2A tournament play, also with a 7 p.m. tip off time Saturday.
The Tigers (13-16) were third place in the District 3-2A tournament. Tyner (18-8) finished as the runner-up of the opposite District 4-2A after a 54-48 loss to Brainerd in the title game.
The McMinn Central, Meigs County and McMinn County girls all played their region openers Friday, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The Chargerettes (22-7) and Lady Tigers (18-11) were at home for their 7 p.m. starts against Brainerd and Marion County, respectively, and were both heavy favorites in their Region 2-2A tournament opening games.
The Lady Cherokees (19-15), meanwhile, traveled to District 6-4A champion Coffee County (29-2) Friday, with game time at 8 p.m. EDT (7 EDT), to begin the Region 3-4A tournament. McMinn played the Lady Raiders in a Thanksgiving tournament earlier this season and lost 82-29, so it headed to Manchester as a heavy underdog.
If Central’s and Meigs’ girls took care of business Friday, they advanced to the Region 2-2A semifinals, which will take place Monday at Loudon High School. The Chargerettes would play the Tyner-Kingston winner at 6 p.m., and the Lady Tigers would face off against the Polk County-Tellico Plains winner at 7:30.
If McMinn’s girls sprang the upset at Coffee County, they would play the Region 3-4A semifinals 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bradley Central High School, against the winner between Cleveland and Franklin County.
The Region 3-4A boys’ semifinals and championship rounds take place at McMinn County High School, since the Cherokees were the regular-season District 5-4A champions, as well.
If the Tribe takes care of business Saturday, it plays in the region semifinals at home 6 p.m. Tuesday against the winner between Bradley Central and Franklin County.
If the Meigs boys win Saturday at Tyner, they move on to the Region 2-2A semifinals 6 p.m. Tuesday at Loudon High School, against the winner between Sweetwater and Polk County.
Region first-round and semifinal games are elimination games. Semifinal winners move on to the region championship round and the sectional, with the region title game determining whether a team hosts or hits the road for sectional.
