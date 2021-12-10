CLEVELAND – McMinn County wrestling lost twice Tuesday at Bradley Central High School.
The Cherokees fell to Howard 42-36, mostly due to forfeits. Kyle Cooley, Jack Boggess, Joseph Douglas, Bryson Price and Kael Walden won their individual matches against Howard.
McMinn then lost 66-9 to hosting Bradley. Boggess and Cooley picked up individual match wins against the Bears.
The Tribe is back in action 9 a.m. Saturday in a tournament at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville.
