Nick Bottoms has made up for his relatively small stature on the football field with hard work, versatility and a mind for the game.
And it all paid off for the McMinn County senior in May when he signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at Tusculum University in Greeneville – putting him one major step closer to fulfilling his dream.
“It’s always a dream playing that next level. As a little kid I always dreamed of playing at the next level,” said Bottoms, who is majoring in education with an intent to be a high school teacher and football coach some day. “You always want to go the highest you possibly can, and my dream is to make it to the leagues, so I’m going to do everything I can and Tusculum is the best option right now.”
Bottoms will be joining two of his McMinn teammates in the NCAA Division II football program, as offensive linemen Garrett Priest and Bode Patton signed with the Pioneers in February.
“The two I’m going with, Bode and Garrett, they’ve always pushed me in practice, in games, every time,” Bottoms said. “So going with them, I know they’re going to keep pushing me to be my best in college, too.”
Listed on the Cherokees’ 2020 football roster at 5’8” and 140 pounds, Bottoms has nonetheless filled several positions of need for the Tribe at various times in his high school career. Bottoms has mainly played cornerback and wide receiver, and in addition to that he was a holder on place kicks and the point man on McMinn’s extra points. At other moments, Bottoms has returned punts, has been a punter and covered kicks. He played some safety toward the end of the Cherokees’ most recent season.
As a receiver, Bottoms caught five passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. Playing on defense, Bottoms recorded 12 total tackles and a pass deflection. He also punted three times with a 29.7-yard average.
“If anybody knows Nick, he’s undersized,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “But he worked his tail off to be the best he could be with what he had, and obviously it’s paid off. He’s one of the most versatile players we had.”
Cagle said that Bottoms could’ve even filled in at quarterback if the necessity ever arose — further pointing to his versatility and his willingness to do whatever the Cherokees needed of him.
“If it had gotten down to that point he could’ve been a quarterback for us,” Cagle said. “So, very versatile, very athletic and he really set a great example for our team and was a good leader.”
The kind of hard work that led Bottoms to be a key player for McMinn is something he intends to continue as he seeks to get playing time his freshman year with the Pioneers.
“It’s about doing the things even when the coaches aren’t watching,” Bottoms said. “So it’s going to take running and working out on my own to be in shape for them.”
Bottoms wants to do more than just get on the field, too. He wants to make a name for himself with his play.
“I want to stand out,” Bottoms said. “I want to make sure that my name’s out there in Tusculum and make sure everybody that I play against is going to know me.”
At Tusculum, Bottoms is expecting he will be playing as a slot receiver. At McMinn, Bottoms played mainly as the outside receiver but did spend some time working in the slot to fill in for teammate Noah Brown when he was out with injury this season.
“So it’s all about doing things right, so once I get up there and learn the offense with Tusculum, it’s just about doing what’s right,” Bottoms said.
Bottoms leaves McMinn with the memory of a senior season in which the Cherokees went 10-1, finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in Class 6A and as Region 2-6A runners-up and advanced to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs — all while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.
“This year has definitely been an odd year,” Bottoms said. “I didn’t think it’d be in the midst of a pandemic, but all glory to God, he brought us through it.”
