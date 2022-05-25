MURFREESBORO - Meigs County’s softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday, but not before showing that they can compete with the best teams in Tennessee.
The Lady Tigers tied their second contest in the state tournament at 2-2 on a home run blast, but that was all the offense they could muster as Meigs lost 3-2 to Loretto to knock Meigs out.
“We had our chances,” Davis said. “Both today and yesterday. But we couldn’t hit the ball consistently enough. I thought Sierra (Howard) pitched well. She walked two in the first inning, but then she settled down. I thought we played well today, they just made more plays than we did.”
The loss doesn’t dim the bright season the Lady Tigers had in 2022, however. Meigs won the regular season district title, the district tournament title and the region title. The Lady Tigers then defeated South Greene in the substate to make it to the state tournament.
After losing seven seniors, it was not expected by many that they would be making the trip to Murfreesboro.
“It was a great year,” Davis said. “We were one of the eight teams here in a year that not many expected us to be here. And we competed with the top teams in the state. I’m proud of all of them.”
Most of the team will be back next year, but Meigs does lose a pair of seniors.
“We lose two seniors, Toryn (Lawson) and Carlee (McLemore),” Davis said. “They both provided great leadership for us. We are going to miss them.”
The Lady Tigers finished the season with a record of 23-7.
Loreto 3, Meigs 2
The Lady Mustangs scored twice in the top of the first inning and that score held up until Meigs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
McLemore led off the inning by drawing a walk and then, on a 2-0 count, Howard blasted a home run over the left field fence.
Both teams' pitchers made hits at a premium. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, Loretto scored in the sixth on a bunt single to make it 3-2.
Meigs managed to put one runner on base in the bottom half of the sixth, but that runner was stranded. The Lady Tigers went down in order in the seventh to end the game and the season.
Meigs outhit Loretto with five, while the Lady Mustangs had only four.
Howard led the Lady Tigers offensively, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Madylin Johnson also went 2-for-3.
Howard pitched the first 3-1/3 innings, giving up two runs on one hit - with one of those runs being unearned. She struck out five and walked four.
Lainey Fitzgerald finished the game, surrendering one run on three hits. She struck out four and walked one.
