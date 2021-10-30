CHATTANOOGA — This year, McMinn County expected to do more than simply reach the state tournament. The Lady Cherokees expected to be competitive this time, and they were exactly that.
It took Memphis-area powerhouse Collierville two perfectly executed plays for goals in the second half to break a 1-1 deadlock and deal the Lady Tribe a 3-1 season-ending loss in the TSSAA State Girls’ Soccer Championships quarterfinals on Wednesday at Girls Preparatory School.
In its second straight state appearance and third in school history, McMinn (14-4-1) was still left wanting for its program’s first state tournament victory. But after the blowout losses from their first two appearances in 2016 and 2020, the Lady Cherokees gave their Class AAA quarterfinal opponent all it could handle in 2021.
“The bar has been set that we expect to be at this game. I think last year, no doubt did we earn our right to be there, but it was like, ‘OK, it’s the second time in school history,’ and it’s like, ‘We’re just excited to be there and be a part of the whole experience,’” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “But this year it definitely felt different. We have the girls, the leadership, the seniors for whom the expectation was from the start, ‘Hey, we can really make that state tournament again, and not just make it, but come and compete.’ And there is no doubt in my mind we came here and competed today.”
Collierville (15-1-1) controlled possession for most of the first half, building a 10-0 overall shot advantage and 4-0 shot on goal margin in the first 40 minutes while limiting the Lady Tribe’s trips into the attacking third. The Lady Dragons parlayed that into their first go-ahead goal in the 24th minute, with Sophia Cherry finishing after a series of pinpoint combination passes into McMinn’s 18-yard box.
But the Lady Cherokees’ forays into the Lady Dragons’ penalty box were more numerous after halftime, and so were their shots. McMinn actually out-shot Collierville 8-5 overall and 6-4 on goal in the second half. For the game, Collierville built 15-8 overall and 8-6 on-goal shot advantages, while the Lady Tribe had a 6-4 edge on corner kicks attempted — including a 5-1 advantage in that statistic in the second half.
“We put them under pressure and we created chances to score,” Jacob said. “And over the past few years here and this year, scoring has never been our weakness, per se, going forward and attacking. It’s not our weakness, and we’re definitely very strong in that area. I expected that we would have chances, and that we would score goals, and we created those chances.”
Several Lady Cherokees had a chance at a loose ball in the box after a corner kick in the second half’s 12th minute, with Allison Hansford battling through a scrum of Lady Dragon defenders to get a foot on it, but the shot ended up in the goalkeeper’s hands.
The Lady Tribe’s equalizing goal finally materialized later that minute when Addie Smith drove into Collierville’s penalty box and drew a hard foul. That set up Lexi Lawson for the penalty kick, and the sophomore lined it into the net to knot the score at 1-1 with 28:04 left in the game.
But Collierville, which has played in 16 state tournaments in the last 19 years, put that experience on display in a counterattack situation. McMinn fouled a few yards outside its 18-yard box, and Cameron Ewing threaded the ensuing free kick right through the Lady Cherokees’ wall with Lena Woodcock delivering the perfectly placed one-touch finish from the back post to give the Lady Dragons back the lead 2-1 with 24:48 left.
Bella Hooper, who finished with five saves for McMinn, made a critical one a minute later to deny the Lady Dragons’ third goal on a breakaway. But Collierville found that insurance goal anyway with 20:06 left, when Ava Goodin showed deceptive speed by splitting two McMinn defenders and receiving Ewing’s through ball in stride all the way to a one-on-one against the keeper for the finish.
But even after that score, the Lady Cherokees still had a few chances to get back within a goal – none closer than Kyndal Rollo’s 25-yard shot with about 14 minutes left that almost looked like it slid under the crossbar but instead sailed about an inch over it.
“We were probably a couple of balls bouncing different ways that maybe if it bounces our way, things chance and we have a different feeling right now,” Jacob said. “But that’s part of how it goes, and I couldn’t be more proud of all of them.”
Collierville moved on to the Class AAA semifinals on Thursday, losing 2-0 to Bearden, the No. 1-ranked high school girls’ soccer team in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches. In Thursday’s other semifinal, Houston defeated Ravenwood 2-0, ending the two-time defending state champions’ reign.
In other quarterfinal action Wednesday, Bearden dismissed Nolensville 5-0, Ravenwood took down Franklin County 3-1 and Houston rallied past Science Hill 2-1.
Bearden and Houston play for the Class AAA state championship 4 p.m. Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga.
