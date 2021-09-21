ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central let Lenoir City off the mat one too many times.
The Chargerettes had a 2-1 set lead slip away in a five-set loss to the Lady Panthers, 12-25, 25-29, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12, in a non-district match Monday at The Roundhouse.
Central (4-6) led 20-16 in the fourth set, five points away from what could've been its first win this season over a Class AAA program. But Lenoir City placed four kills in spots the Chargerettes left open on their side of the floor, stealing that set with a 9-2 run to force the deciding fifth set.
The Chargerettes led the fifth set 11-10 before the Lady Panthers closed the match with a 5-1 spurt.
"It's completely different from the last game we played,” said Central coach Jenna Adams. “We've got people who were messing around on the bench. They weren't even cheering for the same team. They were not playing as a team. The games they won they played as a team.”
Central looked as if it was going to cruise in the first set, with Lenoir City committing numerous errors and Aaliyah Price ripping off four aces on serve in that set's last five points.
But the Lady Panthers regrouped in the second set, finishing it on an 8-2 run after it was tied 17-17. The Chargerettes hit back in the third set, leading 15-12 before pulling away with a 10-3 run and putting themselves one set away from the match win.
But Lenoir City did not go away, staying in striking distance in the fourth set with timely kills and also taking advantage of untimely Central errors to ultimately steal the match.
Price had six kills and four aces for Central, Lucy Davis six kills and three aces and Kailey Finney three aces.
Central is back in action 6 p.m. today in The Roundhouse against District 5-AA opponent Loudon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.