Ashley Rogers fans 13 in Lady Vols' win over No. 8 Northwestern From staff reports Feb 14, 2023

CLEARWATER, Florida – Ashley Rogers recorded 13 strikeouts as No. 12 Tennessee cruised past No. 8 Northwestern 6-0 Sunday morning in the Lady Vols' final game of the NFCA Leadoff Classic.The former Meigs County standout held the Wildcats' last six hitters in the order hitless in her complete-game shutout, as they combined to go 0-14 against her.Rogers, now a graduate student, improved to 2-0 this season and notched her 20th career solo shutout, breaking a tie with pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith for fifth all-time in program history.For the weekend, Rogers tossed 12 innings, allowing two runs, walking two and striking out 18. She also pitched in the Lady Vols' 9-2 season-opening win over Illinois.
