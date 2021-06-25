The Fourth Annual McMinn Performance Center Golf tournament will take place July 6 at Mouse Creek Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament is a four-man select shot, with an entry fee of $60 per person. There will be prizes for first, second and 10th place, along with two closest to the pin prizes and a long drive prize. There will also be a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one on a hole to be announced.
Sponsorships are also on sale. A Gold Sponsorship is $250 and includes hole sponsorship, table sign and a football and basketball season banner. A Silver Sponsorship for $100 includes the hole sponsorship and table sign. A Bronze Sponsorship for $50 includes the table sign.
Proceeds will go toward the construction of the McMinn Performance Center, the planned 6,000-square foot athletic and weight training facility for McMinn County High School.
For more information, contact Mark Lockmiller at 423-506-3638, Bo Cagle at 706-506-3788 or Ed Clendenen at 423-322-5481.
