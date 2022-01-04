CLEVELAND — McMinn County faced off with Cleveland earlier than it may have expected, and the result did not go the Cherokees’ way.
One too many cold shooting stretches sank the Tribe in a 66-49 loss to the Blue Raiders in the third-place game of the BSN Sports Cleveland Holiday Tournament on Thursday at Cleveland High School’s Raider Arena.
McMinn is still searching for its first win over Cleveland since the 2012 district tournament. The Cherokees face off with the Blue Raiders again in District 5-4A play Jan. 14 at home and Feb. 8 at Cleveland.
The Tribe (9-9), who finished the tournament in fourth place, shot 15-47 on field goals. McMinn finished the first quarter making one of its last seven attempts from the floor, allowing Cleveland to end the period on a 12-3 run and swell its lead to 23-12.
A Davion Evans drive, Ty Runyan free throws and 3-pointer and Caden Hester layup inside brought the Tribe back within 27-21 with four minutes before halftime, but McMinn did not make another field goal the rest of the first half, and the Blue Raiders increased their lead to 35-23 at the break.
McMinn’s shooting struggles continued after halftime, missing their first four shot attempts from the floor to extend their streak of misses to 10 dating back to the second quarter. Trent Peak’s three with 4:08 left in the third was the Cherokees’ first field goal of the second half.
Despite that, a Tucker Monroe trey and eight straight Runyan points kept the Tribe in striking distance, down 49-39, entering the fourth quarter.
But another field goal drought in the first 2:32 of the final period allowed Cleveland (5-8) to extend its lead to 56-41, and McMinn never recovered.
Runyan, who finished with 22 points against Cleveland, was named to the all-tournament team.
Head coach Randy Casey was out for Thursday’s game for family reasons. Assistant coach Jay Johnson assumed head coaching duties for Thursday.
Ensworth, who beat the Cherokees by only five points in the semifinals, won the tournament championship over South-Doyle with a 73-64 victory.
McMinn is back in action Tuesday at home against area rival Meigs County. The girls play first at 6 p.m., and the boys play after the girls’ game conclusion, at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.