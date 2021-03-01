DECATUR — The Lady Tigers didn’t waste any time in making sure they advanced to the next round of the Region 3-AA Tournament.
Meigs County blitzed Red Bank 59-11 at home in the region quarterfinals on Friday, and the score could have been much more lopsided.
Meigs led 37-2 at the half and started five new players in the third quarter. Only two Lady Lions scored in the game for Red Bank.
In Red Bank’s defense, based on the scorebook, it appears the Lady Lions only had six players as two players were crossed out.
Regardless, it was an easy win for the Lady Tigers.
“We rested our seniors in the second half and let our younger players play,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “And they did a good job, especially defensively.”
The Lady Tigers (18-4) will next play in the Region 3-AA Tournament semifinals today at 7 p.m.
“We will have to play well on Monday,” Powell said. “Polk has some good players and some good athletes. We will have to be ready to play or our season will end.”
A win puts the Lady Tigers in the Region 3-AA finals and qualifies them for the substate.
Meigs came strong out of the gate, outscoring Red Bank 20-2 in the first quarter. Anna Crowder scored nine points in the first period and Jaci Powell added six on a pair of threes. Ansley Wade also hit a 3-pointer while Ella Crowder hit a pair of free throws.
The second quarter was just as good for the Lady Tigers as Meigs won the second period 17-0.
Powell scored six points in the second period, Anna Crowder had four and Jacelyn Stone hit a 3-pointer. Also adding one basket each were Wade and Ella Crowder.
Meigs led 37-2 at the half.
Talley Lawson, Julia Howard, Cayden Hennessee, Alisa Carroll and Lainey Fitzgerald started the the third quarter, which Meigs won 10-2.
Lawson hit a 3-pointer and a field goal in the third and Howard made a pair of buckets. Carroll added a free throw.
Meigs led 47-4 going into the fourth quarter. Fitzgerald led Meigs with six points in the fourth while Hennessee added four points and Howard two.
Red Bank scored seven points in the fourth as Meigs came away with a 59-11 victory.
