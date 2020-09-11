After graduation from Meigs County, Don Roberts signed with Lee’s McRea, a junior college in North Carolina. Here, Don learned quickly that football was “more of a business, where high school football had just been fun.” Consequently, Don lasted only one and a half semesters. He returned home and attended Cleveland State for a semester before transferring to Tennessee Wesleyan, where he graduated in 1978.
“I wanted to coach so bad!” Don says. So, he wasted no time getting his feet wet at his old stomping grounds, Meigs County High School where he volunteered before he even graduated from Wesleyan. In 1977, Don helped Tommy Jewell with the basketball team when Mike Wilson was a freshman. Wilson signed with the University of Tennessee in football before playing basketball and graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan. Don also volunteered in football with Bill James, still the head coach.
Robert Greene had left Meigs County to coach Sweetwater in 1977. Greene and the Wildcats thumped the Tigers 35-0 in the regular season. However, when the playoffs rolled around, Meigs prevailed over the ‘Cats 27-22, a game that, to this day Meigs fans rejoice in.
“When we went to Sweetwater for the playoff game there was no room for us in the press box. So we pulled the bus over by the visitors stands and got on top so we could communicate with our coaches on the field.”
I mentioned this to Robert the other day. He joked, “You can’t believe a word Don Roberts says! Those Meigs County people won’t tell you I played them five times when I was at Sweetwater and won four of them. They only seem to remember the one game!” Don and Robert are very close. Don says, “Robert Greene is a dear friend of mine who means a great deal to me.”
After graduation in 1978, Doc Jewell hired Don Roberts at Meigs County, to the surprise of no one. He was in the Vocational Dept. teaching life skills. He continued to be immersed in the Athletic Dept. He was Tommy Jewell’s assistant in basketball, Bill James’ assistant in football and Sonny Woodcock’s assistant in baseball.
Earlier I wrote an article about the closing of Calhoun High School in 1979-80 and the impact it had on the basketball success of Meigs County. Barry Rowland had a year of school left and his brother, Barry had two years left. These two led Tommy Jewell and the Tigers to the state tournament finals, which they lost to Middleton. Jewell’s impeccable sense of timing led him to retire after the ‘80-’81 season and at the tender age of 25, Don Roberts was named the head boys basketball coach.
Don married Sarah Zeigler, a local girl, in 1981 and he remembers the summer of ’81 leading up to his first season at the helm. “I was extremely nervous, almost to the point of being nauseous. I was 25 years old, taking over a very successful program and having to coach against the likes of Hugh ‘Baldy’ Watson (Loudon), Don Dodgen (McMinn County), Jimmy Cornwall (McMinn Central) and Ed Foster (Ooltewah).
“Mike Massey was the 7th man on the ‘80-’81 team that had advanced to the substate and he was back my first season as head coach. I suppose I remember this year so well because it was my first. Johnny Woods was our leading scorer, Robbie Scott was our 6th man and David Rayl and Mike Trussley were sophomores. After starting the season 4-10 we totally changed our style of play as we went from shooting 70-80 times a game to the 40’s. If we could make 50 percent of them, we could be successful. In January, we beat Loudon and that helped turn it around for us. We continuously got better. We beat Whitwell and Sale Creek in the Regionals to advance to the Sub State where we lost to Rickman by one point after trailing 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.”
Success continued for Coach Roberts. In the ‘82-’83 season, Sammy Perkinson and Scott Shaver led the Tigers to the Sub State. In the ‘83-’84 season, David Rayl, Dean Jarvis, Ronnie Woods, James McKinney and Mike Trusley had their turns. Meigs defeated McMinn Central in the Disrict Semis where they were to meet Loudon in the finals. Loudon was the top ranked team in the state.
“I will never forget sitting in the District Tournament Hospitality Room with Sarah and Coach Watson. Chattanooga Central had played the previous night in the opposing District so we already knew the winner of our game versus Loudon would meet the Pounders in the first round of the Region.
“We had played Chattanooga Central in the regular season so Baldy asked me to bring him a tape of that game so he could scout them, Obviously anticipating his top seeded team winning the District Final. I told him I’d be glad to but inwardly thinking I already had all the motivation I needed.
“After he left, Sarah looked at me and said ‘did he really just say what he said?’ I said ‘yes, but I don’t think he realized what he said.’ We shocked the Redskins in the final. Then we beat Chattanooga Central in the first round of the Region before losing to Terry Browder and McMinn Central in the semis.” That was the rubber match of a five game series with the Chargers that year.
After that basketball season Don resigned, took a couple years off but helped Mike Poe, then returned for the 1987-88 season. He resigned for good after the 1990-91 season. There are several coaches he attributes to his success.
“I learned so much from several people including Jim Davis, then at Roane State where he won a National title and later coached at Clemson), Ed Foster at Ooltewah and of course, Coach Dwain Farmer at Tennessee Wesleyan.
After the 1981 baseball season, Sonny Woodcock resigned as the head baseball coach at Meigs County to become Assistant Principal. Don assumed the duty of head baseball coach in 1982 where he remained until Roger Webb took over in 1989.
Interestingly, Don was never an “official” assistant football coach. “I helped on Friday nights working from the press box, being a spotter and helping to call plays, but that’s the extent of it.”
In 1991, Doyle Harmon retired as Principal of Meigs County High School. Sonny Woodcock, the Assistant Principal, was happy where he was and didn’t want the job. The Board of Education and Robert Greene, the Director of Schools, offered the position to Don.
“My first question was could I continue to coach? When I was told “no” it was a shock to my system. All I had ever wanted to do was coach.” After much soul searching, he accepted the job and now says, “It was the best 13 years of my life.”
In 2004, he was named the Secondary Supervisor for the County. Robert Greene left for 2 years as the Deputy Director of the State Dept. of Education in Nashville. Then, in 2007 Don was named the Director of Schools, just as his dad before him. He remained in this capacity until his retirement in 2018.
Don and Sarah have two sons, Tad and Tyler. Tad played baseball and football in high school, playing for Clint Baker. He is an interesting young man with a multitude of talents. His full-time job is with the Meigs County BOE where he is the Safety Director and the Director of Transportation. However, he is also employed by TWRA as a boating officer and is an adjunct professor at Tennessee Wesleyan University, teaching criminal justice.
In addition, Tad is the pianist at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church and is the former organist at both St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens and the Etowah First Baptist Church. He is an accomplished pianist who sings and plays often at The Arts Center in Athens. Tad lives near downtown Athens.
Tyler teaches Wellness at Meigs County High School and is the head baseball coach. He is married to Stephanie Price, a Virginia native he met while playing baseball at Lee University. Stephanie teaches Physical Education at Meigs Middle.
Tyler and Stephanie live just down the road from me here in Athens. I often see a Meigs County Sheriff’s car in their driveway as he volunteers for Jackie Melton, the Sheriff. He keeps the car, as well as his yard, immaculate. Rob Shamblin lives next door to Tyler. Rob and I may start throwing rocks at him soon; he’s showing us up!
The old jock/coach/educator seems happy in retirement. He and Sarah live in his grandparents converted farmhouse in the Cottonport Community where he grew up. He continues to pursue a life-long passion for raising Black Angus beef cattle. “I currently have about thirty mamas,” he beams. “I love doing this. I’m happy and I’ve had a wonderful, blessed life. My wife, Sarah has been amazingly supportive of everything I’ve done and I owe her so much!”
There are no grandchildren, but Don still sees most of Meigs County games and hopes to continue to do so. His mom, Frances, is still alive and able to stay at home. There are two full-time caregivers for her along with Don, who has the morning shift most days. Sundays still find him at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, a place near and dear to my heart.
