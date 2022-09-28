This would be the ideal week for McMinn Central to get back to what it was doing during its recently ended four-game winning streak.
If the Chargers can get a victory Friday at Kingston High School, they would all but secure their spot in the TSSAA playoffs and even stay on track to challenge for the Region 3-3A championship.
But the Yellowjackets, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state poll, do not plan on making that easy for Central (4-2, 2-0 Region 3-3A).
“Obviously, this is a big game for a couple of different reasons,” said Chargers head coach Matt Moody. “No. 1, we’ve talked a lot about any win you can get on Friday kind of gives you a lot of momentum heading into next week. And we know that the next two weeks for us with playoffs seeding and stuff on the line, they’re big games for us. So obviously it’s an important game that way. We all feel, players and coaches both, like we made a lot of mental mistakes Friday (against Meigs County) and shot ourselves in the foot with a couple of different things there. So we need to get back on track mentally and playing good ball like we have been for most part of the season.”
After surrendering 302 rushing yards to Meigs in a 20-7 loss, Central must regroup and face another run-heavy attack at Kingston. The Yellowjackets (5-1, 1-1) run sets out of the double wing, with quarterback Rylan Guettner a dual threat and running backs Carcel Whitehead, a sophomore, and junior Parker Jones taking handoffs.
“They’ve got some guys who can really run it,” Moody said.
Defensively, Kingston will attempt to mix up the Chargers’ offensive line with multiple looks along the front.
“They can go to an odd-man front, and sometimes they play an even front,” Moody said. “So that’s tough when you’re working in practice because we block things a little bit differently based on what kind of front we get. So that’s a lot of work, but the good thing is up front our offensive line with the experience they have at this point has seen just about everything a defense can throw at it, so our main things is that we’re focusing and recognizing what front they’re in and knowing what to do on what play we call.”
Aside from scheme, Moody noted that Kingston is a team that finds ways to overcome adversity and win games. The Yellowjackets had trailed 14-0 against Brainerd before rallying to victory with 17 unanswered points. And Kingston is coming off a wild 41-40 win last week against Campbell County in which it blocked an extra point at the end.
“They’re a very well coached team,” Moody said. “They don’t do a whole lot to beat themselves. And they’ve faced some adversity this season in games and have found ways to win, and teams like that are always dangerous. So that’s what we can expect, another big-time region game that we’re going to have to grind out and make sure that we play mistake-free and mentally be in it to give ourselves a chance to win it.”
During the four wins it had before the loss to Meigs, Central ran for more than 200 yards in three of those while holding their opponents under 200 three times. Moody would like to see the Chargers re-assert that dominance in the trenches this Friday.
“We’ve got a lot of older guys with experience playing in those positions,” Moody said.
“So we’ve got to make sure we take care of business on the line of scrimmage, and I felt like we’ve done that for the most part this season and controlled the line of scrimmage offensively in our run game and stopping the run for the most part defensively. So it starts with those guys up there, and if we’ve got an advantage every Friday night for us, I believe that it’s up front for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.