KANSAS CITY – Tennessee Wesleyan's Gary Mattis Jr. added another award to his already long list of honors for his spectacular 2021 season on Tuesday. The baseball program's first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Player of the Year was named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove at the shortstop position.
Mattis is only the second player in program history to earn the award, joining Jered Stanley who received the award in the first year of its reception in 2007.
A stalwart at shortstop for the Bulldogs, Mattis started all 55 he played in this season at the position. The Broward County, Florida, native played a part in 22 of the team's 38 double plays, the seventh most in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC).
The AAC Player of the Year committed just six errors in 208 chances this season, giving him a .971 fielding percentage. Mattis, who also was named to the AAC Gold Glove team at shortstop, had 64 putouts and 138 assists during his defensive play in 2021.
Mattis was one of nine players chosen by the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove List for their defensive prowess.
