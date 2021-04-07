McMinn County and McMinn Central notched some high finishes in the track and field meet on Tuesday hosted at McMinn County High School.
Getting first-place results for Central were Maddox Mayfield in the girls’ 100-meter dash (personal-record 13.01 seconds) and 200m (27.47), Jonah Adams in the boys’ 1600-meter run (4:57.63) and River Turpeinen in the long jump (19 feet, 6.5 inches, PR).
McMinn locked several first-place finishes, including Caleb Johnson in the boys’ discus (113’4”) and shot put (39’6”), Shaniah McClendon in the girls’ discus (109’9”, PR) and shot put (36’2”), Aubrey Pickel in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles (51.67, PR), Macaila Jones in girls’ 100m hurdles (20.63, PR), Tate Crayne girls’ 1600-meter run (6:08.94, PR) and 800-meter run (2:42.08, PR) and Ryan Pope in girls’ 400m dash (1:06.25, season record).
Other standout performers from Central were Molly Masingale, who was third place in girls’ 100m dash (13.97, PR), second in the 200m (28.18, PR) and second in long jump (12’5”) Carsi Beaty, who was fourth in the girls’ discus (63’4”, PR) and third in shot put (28’0.5”, PR), and Kellan Baker, fourth in girls’ 100m (14.30 PR) and third in long jump (11’9”.5”).
For McMinn, other standouts were AJ Sierra, second in the girls’ 100m (13.63, PR), Danuyl Belton, third in the boys’ 100m (11.63, PR) and fifth in the 200m (24.68, SR), Regan Warner, third in the girls’ 200m (29.42, PR) and second in the 400m (1:07.54, PR), Xiu Xiu Robinson, fourth in girls’ 800m (2:52.76 PR), Tyler Bowers, third in the boys’ 1600m (5:05.17) and second in 3200m (11:24.30, PR), and Lauren Green, third in girls’ 400m (1:11.68, PR).
McMinn’s girls won the team standings with 140 points, over second-place Bradley Central with 77 and third-place McMinn Central with 64.
McMinn’s boys were third with 63 points and Central’s boys fourth with 20. Bradley won the boys’ standings with 167 points and Tellico Plains was second with 68.
