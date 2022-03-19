A total of 24 area student-athletes — 12 girls and 12 boys — distinguished themselves on the basketball court this season and earned spots on The Daily Post-Athenian 2021-2022 All-Area Basketball Team.
The team was decided on by DPA sports writers Gabriel Garcia and Scott Power, in consultation with the area’s basketball coaches.
McMinn County has four All-Area honorees for 2022 after the Lady Cherokees earned a 20-13 record, runner-up finishes to Bradley Central in both District 5-4A and Region 3-4A and advanced to the Class 4A sectional round.
The Lady Tribe got swept by Central but split with Meigs during the regular season. Peytyn Oliver was District 5-4A MVP, Addie Smith and Konstantina Papaioannou were All-District, and Allison Hansford was All-Tournament.
Meigs County placed three on the All-Area Team this year. The Lady Tigers finished second in District 3-2A during the regular season and third in the tournament and reached the Region 2-2A semifinals, ending their season with an 18-12 record. Meigs went 0-3 against Central and split with McMinn during the regular season. Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee were All-District, and Julia Howard was also key to Meigs’ success in the post.
Meigs County had four players take All-Area honors. The Tigers went 18-11 this season, finishing second place in District 3-2A in both the regular season and the tournament and reaching the Region 2-2A semifinals. Meigs got swept by McMinn but took two of three from Central, including the district tournament semifinal game. Cole Owens, Ethan Meadows and Payton Armour were All-District and Matthew Boshears was All-Tournament.
McMinn Central placed three players on the All-Area Team for 2022.
The Chargers went 13-17 and finished third in both the regular season and tournament in District 3-2A, with their season ending in the Region 2-2A first round. Central won one game each against McMinn and Meigs. Darius Carden and Gabe Masingale were All-District, and Jyrel Arnwine emerged as a steady point guard presence for the Chargers late in the season.
