SPRING CITY — Shannon Ethridge of Carnesville, Georgia, drove to a $1,500 victory on Sunday at Mountain View Raceway in the 20-lap Feature Race for the KMSA 4-Cylinders in the Elberton Dental Center Special. The race was postponed after a Severe Thunderstorm and power outage on Saturday night rolled over Mountain View Raceway with 115 race cars in the pit area.
Cody Keith of Franklinton, North Carolina, finished second in the KMSA Main Event followed by Tim Ladd of Clinton in third, John Smartt of Manchester taking fourth-place, and Daniel Moody of Hiskel rounding out the top five of the 20-car 4-Cylinder field.
There were also Feature Races for all seven Mountain View Raceway Weekly Divisions. The Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder, and Front-Wheel-Drive Division were in action on the ¼-mile high-banked clay-oval, voted by the fans as the Best Race Track in Tennessee.
John Ownbey of Cleveland won his fifth Late Model main event of the season in the Orr Brothers Construction Kryptonite. Seth Jolley of Spring City finished second in the Jolley Racing Special, and Cameron Weaver of Crossville was third in the Weaver Racing Special in the 20-lap Main Event.
John Ownbey’s son Hayden Ownbey of Cleveland made Sunday a Family Affair, as he took the win in the 20-lap Sportsman Feature Race in the Double O Motorsports Special. Joe Bray of New Tazewell drove the Bray Roofing Rocket to a second-place finish, and David Doss of Cleveland finished third in the Doss Racing Rocket.
Jesse Russell of Powell won the 15-lap Beginner Sportsman Main Event in the West Haven Speed Equipment GRT. Adam Bishop of Riceville in the Williams Concrete & Construction Warrior and Tyler Loden of Spring City in the Lashes and Waxing by Paige GRT finished second and third respectively.
The 10-lap Open-Wheel Modified Feature Race was won by Adam Ogle of Cosby in the Ogle’s Neighborhood Services and Towing Lightning. Second-place went to Chad Crain of Silver Point in the Crain Racing Special, and Walter Walsh of Claxton drove the Walsh Racing Special to a third-place finish.
Eric Hughes of Graysville won the 15-lap B-Hobby Main Event in the Hughes Farms Chevrolet. Second and third respectively were Jim Gilbert of Rossville, GA in the Rat Rod Chevrolet, and Johnny Hughes of Graysville in the Hughes Racing Chevrolet.
Jonathan Sims of Knoxville drove the Roberts Auto Service Monte Carlo to victory in the 15-lap Thunder Feature Race. Spencer Walton of Crossville was second in the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo and Jonathan Hampton of Athens rounded out the top three in the Hampton Backhoe Service Chevrolet.
A 28-car Front-Wheel-Drive field was split up into two different 15-lap Feature Races. Jacob Sharp of Crossville drove the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet to the win in the first Main Event followed by Dustin Dunkin of Chattanooga in the Dunkin Racing Special and Nathan Adams of Crossville in the Adams Racing Special.
Larry Patterson of Chattanooga drove the Re/Max Special to his first career win in the second Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race. Savanna Merriman of Maryville finished second in the Merriman Racing Special, and Allen Daniels of Decatur was third in the Daniels Racing Honda.
Mountain View Raceway returns to action this Saturday with Vintage Night. It will be a regular points race for the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions. There will also be Vintage Late Models and Open-Wheel Modifieds on hand.
On Saturday at Mountain View Raceway, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m., and the Grandstand/Tier Parking Gates opens at 4 p.m. Pre-Race Technical Inspection and Registration will be from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the Drivers Meeting is set for 5:45 p.m., with Racing scheduled for 6 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.