DECATUR — District 5-AA Champion Meigs County has its sights set on even a bigger target.
The Lady Tigers are hoping to reach the Region 3-AA championship game, but to do that they have to take out Signal Mountain in the region semifinals on Monday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
“They are a quality team,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said of Signal Mountain. “We played them earlier in our tournament, but you can’t take a lot out of that because teams sometimes play people they don’t normally get to play. But it was a competitive game, we won 6-3 I believe.”
The Lady Eagles are a young team, according to The Chattanoogan, with four freshmen starting, but still managed to finish second in District 6-AA behind Red Bank.
“That’s pretty impressive to have that young a team and still make it to the region (tournament),” Davis said.
Signal Mountain lost to Red Bank in the District 6-AA championship game 10-6. Red Bank went up 8-0 before the Lady Eagles scored the next six runs to make it a competitive contest.
Lady Eagle junior pitcher Erica Woodward, the daughter of the coach, threw a no-hitter versus Chattanooga Central earlier in the year.
Signal Mountain had four players make the All-District 6-AA Team, including Woodward, senior Audrey Coterel, Carlee Lowry and freshman Dillia Lowry.
Regardless of the opponent, Davis likes where his team is right now.
“We have been playing our best ball since the tournament started,” Davis said. “Hopefully, that carries on to next week.”
Today’s game is crucial for several reasons. The first, of course, is it’s an elimination game with the loser’s season ending and the winner reaching the Region 3-AA championship game on Wednesday against either Red Bank or Sweetwater on Wednesday.
But also, a win on Monday puts the Lady Tigers in the substate on Friday.
