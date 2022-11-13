It is basketball time for all three area high schools this week.
McMinn County, McMinn Central and Meigs County all play their season openers Tuesday, with all three area programs on the road.
McMinn will hop south on I-75 toward Chattanooga to private school Boyd-Buchanan, with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys starting after the girls’ game concludes.
Central’s girls and boys, meanwhile, are headed in opposite directions. The Central girls will travel to Alcoa for a 6 p.m. tipoff, for what is not only a rematch of last year’s Class 2A sectional game, but also a potential preview for the sectional this season. Central’s boys, on the other hand, head to Chattanooga for a 6:30 p.m. start at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS).
Both teams from Meigs are headed past the Cumberland Plateau for their season openers Tuesday at White County. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. CST (7 EST), and the boys play after the girls conclude.
The season continues Thursday with McMinn and Central playing at home for the first time and Meigs remaining on the road. McMinn hosts Farragut with girls at 6 and the boys after. Central’s Thursday in The Roundhouse begins with the Chargerettes against Knoxville Catholic at 6, followed immediately after with the Chargers taking on East Hamilton.
Meigs, meanwhile, travels to Harriman on Thursday, with the girls starting at 6 and the boys after.
