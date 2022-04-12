ENGLEWOOD - The Lady Tigers earned a 9-0 win against their district rivals on Monday, but the Lady Chargers made them earn it.
Meigs could score only one run in each inning until putting the game away with four runs in the sixth. Lady Tiger pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald gave up just one hit, a single in the first inning. Meigs hit three home runs.
“We played OK and Central played OK,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “They are a much improved team, they will give some teams some problems before the year is over with. Lainey didn’t have her best stuff, she walked four and hit two, but she gutted it out and got the outs when she needed to. We hit three homers so we hit it OK.”
For the Lady Chargers, Coach Britt Shaw said his team played much better on Monday, though he lamented the lost scoring opportunities.
“I though Lauren Peterson pitched pretty well,” Shaw said. “She gave up a few homers, but at least they were all solo homers. We didn’t score, but we had runners on base. We just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it. We didn’t score and had eight runners left on base so that wasn’t good, but I thought we competed today.”
Shaw added that while a win certainly would have made him happier, a solid game like this should build his team’s confidence.
“We had our chances, we just couldn’t string together some hits,” Shaw said. “But we played OK. We are never happy with a loss, but we are getting better. This means we can play with anyone in the district because Meigs is one of the best in the district.”
The Lady Tigers (10-2, 5-0 in 3-2A) will host Midway on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then host Tellico on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Central (2-8, 1-6) will go to district opponent Loudon today. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Meigs 9, Central 0
Meigs scored single runs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings along with four runs in the sixth.
Meigs’ first-inning run came on a sacrifice fly by Fitzgerald that knocked in Kennedy Majors, who had walked earlier in the inning.
Sierra Howard homered to left field in the third and then Kylee Hitson hit a sacrifice fly that scored Brylee Lawson in the fourth to make it 3-0.
Majors put the Lady Tigers up 4-0 with a solo homer to left field in the fourth.
Central, meanwhile, had a few scoring chances with two baserunners on in the second with Bella Hall getting a base hit and Peterson drawing a walk in the first. The Lady Chargers had the bases loaded in the second inning after two walks and an error by Meigs, but Fitzgerald got out of the inning on a foul-tip out.
The Lady Tigers finally had the breakout inning they were looking for in the sixth.
Central put out the first two batters, but then Hitson tripled and scored on another triple by Shelby Kennedy. Kenzee Couture then singled home the courtesy runner.
Toryn Lawson then walked and Majors tripled her and Brylee Lawson home to make it 8-0.
Fitzgerald then slammed a home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-0.
Fitzgerald then hit a batter with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but forced a fly out and a pop up to end the game.
The Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits, including three home runs by Fitzgerald, Howard and Majors. There was also a double by Hitson and triples by Hitson, Madylin Johnson, Kennedy and Majors.
Majors went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Fitzgerald drove in two runs and scored once. Others with one RBI each were Howard, Hitson, Kennedy and Couture.
For Central, Hall had the Lady Chargers’ only hit. Camryn Loden, Peterson, Brooklyn Martin and Ellie Hayes each drew walks while Cadence Breeden and Hayes were each hit by pitches.
Fitzgerald finished with a one-hitter in seven innings of work. She struck out 11 and walked four. She is now 7-0 on the season.
Peterson also went all seven innings, giving up nine runs on 10 hits. She struck out five and walked four.
