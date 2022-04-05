OOLTEWAH – McMinn County's tennis teams picked up a pair of 8-1 wins Monday at Ooltewah High School.
Winning singles for the girls were Elena Kurowski 8-2, Kylee Hockman 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-1, A.K. Newman by default and Katie Elliott 8-0. The girls swept doubles with Kurowski and Reagan Gofoth winning 8-3, Hockman and Newman 8-1 and Gonzalez and Elliott 8-1.
Singles winners for the boys were Tucker Monroe 8-0, Luke Ramey 8-0, John Peacock 8-0, Josh Rouse 8-3 and Trevor Currier 8-0. Doubles wins were Monroe and Ethan Jones 8-1, Ramey and Peacock 8-0 and Rouse and Currier 8-1.
