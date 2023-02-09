After McMinn County wrapped up first place in District 5-4A during the regular season, four of its key players received accolades.
Seniors Tucker Monroe, Hayden Smith and Davion Evans and sophomore Reese Frazier were named to the All-District Team during the district meeting Wednesday at Cleveland High School.
“I’m very proud of those guys. They’ve worked hard and they earned it, and they deserve it,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey. “They’re just wonderful, wonderful kids, and I’m glad I’ve been able to coach those seniors and Reese as a sophomore, I’m glad get him for two more years.”
In addition, Casey received the district’s Coach of the Year honors for boys’ basketball. The Tribe ended the regular season with an overall record of 20-8 and district record of 11-1.
“Great players make great coaches, and I’m not naive enough not to think that,” Casey said. “I’ve got great kids, I’ve got great assistant coaches and our school support. That’s not about me, that’s about all of us. And I share that with my assistants, our people at school, our community, and I’m just very grateful to be able to do what I do where I do it.”
On the girls’ side, junior Aubrey Gonzalez was the lone All-District honoree for the Lady Cherokees.
“A lot of them get to vote, and that’s just the way it works out,” said McMinn girls’ head coach David Tucker. “Aubrey made it, so congratulations to her. And what a season for the rest of them. They’ve done well, and it’s tough. I don’t really know what to say, but good stuff. Good stuff for Aubrey, and it’s a team game and for those kids they should be proud. And maybe we can keep playing and build on it.”
Tucker, however, was named Coach of the Year for the girls, giving McMinn a sweep of the coaches’ honors in the district. Despite losing start senior point guard Peytyn Oliver to a season-ending ACL tear in early December, and despite Gonzalez missing much of January with an ankle sprain, the Lady Cherokees are still 18-13 overall and 7-5 in District 5-4A play and finished the regular season third in the district standings.
“It’s an honor, and I’ll take it and I appreciate it,” Tucker said.
Cleveland’s Jasen Brooks was named the boys’ Most Valuable Player. Monroe, Frazier and Smith were fourth, fifth and seventh in the MVP voting, respectively. Walker Valley’s Cash Coates was second and Bradley Central’s Trevor Carpenter third.
On the girls’ side, Bradley’s Kimora Fields took the MVP honors. The Bearettes took three of the top four MVP vote-getters. Gonzalez was sixth in the voting.
The rest of the boys’ All-District team was: Alex Hyder, Judah Sault, Gabe Leeper (Cleveland); Caiden Botts, Jackson Ary (Bradley); Hobert Brabson (Walker Valley); Bryce Dupre (Rhea County); Jaylen Taylor (Howard).
The rest of the girls’ All-District team was: Hannah Jones, Harmonie Ware, Sloan Carpenter, Avary Brewer (Bradley); Lauren Hurst, Milah Williams, Addison Hurst, Paige Moody (Cleveland); Chloe Poe, Jalaya Lindsey (Walker Valley); Ava Travis, Lakyn Lockhardt (Rhea County); Mackenzie Bernier (Ooltewah).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION: The District 5-4A tournament will take place Feb. 15-21 at Cleveland High School’s Raider Arena. Admission costs are $7 for adults and $4 for students, and parking will cost $3.
The tournament begins with the No. 6 against No. 7 play-in games Wednesday, Feb. 15.
McMinn’s girls, as the No. 3 seed, await the winner between Ooltewah and Howard in the quarterfinals 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. If the Lady Cherokees win that elimination game, they would advance to the semifinals 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, against No. 2 seed Cleveland.
The top-seeded McMinn boys begin tournament play 6 p.m. Saturday against the quarterfinal winner between No. 4 Walker Valley and No. 5 Rhea.
