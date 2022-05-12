McMinn Central freshman McCary Beaty performs the long jump during the Class AA East Sectional Pentathlon on April 25 at Hardin Valley High School. Beaty finished the sectional in fourth, qualifying for the TSSAA state pentathlon.
Shannon Goodin-Beaty | Special to The Daily Post-Athenian
McCary Beaty is getting the high school part of her track and field career off to a strong start.
The McMinn Central freshman earned an at-large qualification to the TSSAA State Pentathlon following her fourth-place finish in the Class AA East Sectional Pentathlon on April 25 at Hardin Valley High School.
Beaty will compete in the state pentathlon, in a field of 12 athletes, May 19 at Brentwood High School.
The pentathlon consists of the shot put, long jump, 100-meter hurdles, high jump and 800m run, with each individual event contributing a number of points based on the finish. Beaty finished the sectional with 2,155 points, which was good for one of the remaining six spots in the state pentathlon after each of the three Class AA sections’ top-two finishers, who qualify automatically.
Beaty’s first-place finish in the 800m run, with her time of 2:37.43 beating the second-place finisher by more than five seconds, helped lift her to her qualifying points total.
The shot put was also solid for Beaty, with her throw of 24 feet, 10 inches good for fourth. Beaty was also fifth in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 3/4 inch.
Beaty was 10th in both the high jump (4’2”) and in the 100m hurdles (19.67).
Before heading to the pentathlon, Beaty is one of five Central girls’ track and field athletes who will compete in the Class AA East Sectional Meet starting 9 a.m. Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track. Beaty will aim to qualify for the TSSAA Spring Fling in the long jump, 800m run and 400m dash.
Sophomore Maddox Mayfield, coming off her double medalist performance at state last year, will compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m dash events at sectional.
Senior Kellan Baker will perform the high jump and long jump, freshman Reagan Baker the long jump and freshman Kaitlyn Rogers the 1600m run.
