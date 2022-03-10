DECATUR — Meigs County’s Kalix Kilpatrick is a 9-year-old wrestler who has already accomplished a lot and has even bigger goals ahead.
Kalix, who is a 65-pound-division AAU wrestler, has 11 first place finishes this season, including the Memphis Top 100, Bristol Border Brawl, the Region 2 (AAU) championship and a state championship.
“It felt good to be a state champion,” Kalix said. “In warmups, I told myself I wanted to win because I wanted to be a champion and I didn’t want to go home sad. And I wanted to make my family happy.”
Kalix’s family grew up in Meigs County, but moved to Soddy-Daisy for awhile. Wrestling is big there and Kalix picked up the sport and still wrestles despite his family moving back to Decatur several years ago. Kalix still practices in Soddy-Daisy.
To say Kalix is a wrestling fan is an understatement.
“I like wrestling because of the aggression you can have, using shooting (a wrestling move) and things like that,” Kalix said. “It’s a fun sport because you can be aggressive.”
Kalix is now a two-time state champion, having won it last year in a lower age group and winning it this year as a first-year Midget. He will compete at the AAU Nationals on March 19 and will participate in the national dual this spring.
Kalix, now in his fourth wrestling season, was the Region 2 champion and state runner-up in 2018-2019. The state tournament was canceled in 2019-2020 due to COVID-19, but he won first place in all three TN 100 tournaments, placed first in the region and then won the state title — which earned him the Grand Champion Award. He placed second at the AAU Nationals and was named an All-American Wrestler.
Kalix has added to those accomplishments this year.
Blake Kilpatrick said one thing that separates his son from many other wrestlers is his mentality.
“He has a lot of drive, the drive of somebody much older than he is,” Blake said.
Blake added that Kalix’s drive helps him in other sports, such as football, and in school work.
“I think wrestling bleeds over into other sports,” Blake said. “It’s such a mental sport. If you just do the minimum, you can’t be great. You have to put in the extra work to be great and he does. That goes in hand with academics as well. His goal is to be a straight A student so he will put in the extra effort in order to achieve that.”
His immediate goal is to place well in the upcoming Nationals. But he has even more ambitious goals for the future.
Kalix, though he is only 9 now, wants to be a four-time high school champion and also be an NCAA champion at Iowa.
“There is still a long time to go before then but they are my No. 1 (team) right now,” Kalix said.
Kalix also has a favorite wrestler in Jordan Burroughs, an American free-style wrestler that is currently considered one of the best wrestlers in the world by many.
While Burroughs is known for a double-leg takedown, Kalix prefers the blast takedown.
The two moves are similar, but the blast takedown puts the head on the chest or stomach of the opponent and Kalix drives through while picking up his opponent’s legs, similar to a football tackle.
Although he enjoys AAU wrestling, which is essentially folkstyle wrestling, Kalix has started trying some Greco-Roman wrestling. Folkstyle is very similar to freestyle except moves while on the mat are allowed in folkstyle, which is essentially what high school wrestling is.
Greco-Roman wrestling prohibits the use of the legs for offensive or defensive moves.
Kalix has also been working on balance strategy and counter moves.
Blake also coaches Kalix and Kalix was asked if he could beat his dad.
“Oh, yes,” Kalix responded with certainty. “That would be easy.”
