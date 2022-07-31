CHATTANOOGA – Thin and inexperienced McMinn County offensive and defensive lines needed some live snaps, and they got some against what is expected to be a formidable squad this fall.
The Cherokees battled to a 4-4 tie in their first scrimmage of the preseason Friday at Tyner Academy. The offense versus defense part of the scrimmage was down and distance throughout, beginning with offenses starting at the 50-yard line and ending with goal-to-go drills from 10 yards out.
“The main thing was obviously both lines that we’ve got, and I think the more experience that they get the better they’ll get,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “It’s still a concern, but they’re still getting experience every time they go out there, and they should get better. Especially the use of our film should help them to do that.
“I think they’re starting to feel their way around and figure some things out, but obviously after this scrimmage we’re still not where we need to be.”
Tyner, despite being in Class 2A, has 72 players on its roster this season, including 18 seniors. The Rams are being considered perhaps the favorite in Region 3-2A entering the fall, returning quarterback Josh Jackson, running back Jersey Chubb and NCAA Division I offensive lineman prospect Journe Norwood.
“We competed well and the guys played hard,” Cagle said. “We’ve obviously got things to improve on, but overall I think it was a good first scrimmage to see where we’re at, because Tyner is going to be a pretty good football team this year.”
But despite the youth on the Cherokees’ offensive line, running back Davion Evans found some success, scoring two touchdowns Friday. Evans ran in a touchdown from about 25 yards out on McMinn’s first possession and had a 10-yard touchdown run during goal-to-go drills.
Quarterback Jayden Miller threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hensley, then later found Hayden Smith from 10 yards out during goal-to-gos.
“I thought we threw the ball well throughout the game. I thought our screen game was good,” Cagle said. “I thought our linemen did well on the outside on the perimeter blocks. I think our running backs, Davion (Evans) had a good day offensively. He made some plays there without a whole lot of blocking up front. I think our defense played hard, but we’re obviously not where we need to be there, but we’re getting better.”
Tyner, however, found some success against McMinn through the air, including a 40-yard touchdown pass and another long pass play that set up a short touchdown run. The Rams’ last two touchdowns also came on passes of 20 yards and 10 yards, the latter during goal-to-go drills.
Overall, Friday amounted to what Cagle considered a productive outing, with plenty of lessons to learn from the film.
“On the lines, offensive line pad level, keeping your feet moving through contact,” Cagle said. “Really, it’s just fundamentals. I think the guys are getting the idea of what they’re supposed to do in the scheme of things. It’s just how to do it and be the most efficient in doing that, and I think we did some things that were inefficient throughout the game.”
In the meantime, Cagle believes Evans, Miller and Cody Thompson can all do their part to help a young offensive line find its way, especially after some of the success the running game had Friday.
“I also think having good running backs, too, because a lot of times we weren’t blocking anybody and we were still having good plays,” Cagle said. “So maybe that will give them time to catch up.”
The scrimmage began with kickoff, field goal and punting drills before heading into the offense versus defense part. Spencer Sullins was 5-7 on his field goal attempts, including a make on his final attempt from roughly 40 yards. McMinn’s first punt was blocked.
The Cherokees play their next scrimmage at home, a game-type outing 6 p.m. Aug. 11 against Red Bank. McMinn begins the season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against cross-county rival McMinn Central in the Black & Blue Game.
