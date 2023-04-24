ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central could not limit the big innings from Sweetwater this time around, preventing the Lady Chargers from making it two wins against the Lady Wildcats.
Central rallied from an 8-0 deficit and closed to within one run, but another six runs from Sweetwater in the seventh inning sent the Lady Chargers to a 14-7 loss Monday at Central High School.
With the defeat, Central (1-14, 1-8 District 3-2A) settled for the regular-season split against the Lady Wildcats and will be the bottom seed in the district tournament in May. Eight errors were too much for the Lady Chargers to overcome.
“We had a few mental mistakes there, and give them credit, they put the bat on the ball pretty well and were forcing us to make plays, and some we did and some we didn’t,” said Central head coach Britt Shaw. “They ran away and had a big inning, and one thing we did over there was prevented a big inning. We weren’t able to do that here today.”
Sweetwater (5-9, 2-8) also rang up 13 hits, as it scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third. Another RBI double in the top of the fourth put the Lady Wildcats ahead 8-0.
“We didn’t come out with our best stuff early,” Shaw said. “We weren’t hitting the ball, so we let them jump out and it’s hard to come back from 8-0 no matter who you’re playing. And Sweetwater isn’t going to give you a whole lot, they make the plays when you put it in play. So it’s hard to rally against them.”
But Mirra Freeman and Skylan Wilson singled back to back to start the bottom of the fourth for Central. Sweetwater also committed an outfield error on Wilson’s hit to get the first run across for the Lady Chargers. Karmen Markwell, Jaxyn Hawn and Lily Graves all drew walks in succession, the last for a run with bases loaded, and Meadow Hess got hit by a pitch with bags full for another run.
A collision between Sweetwater infielders leading to a drop on Jayme Tiberio’s pop fly scored another, and Freeman belted a single for two runs when the order cycled back to her, and suddenly the Lady Chargers were down only 8-6.
LeeAnna Wilson led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, and Tiberio followed with an RBI double to get Central within 8-7, a rally still very much in play.
But three straight Lady Charger errors to start the seventh loaded bases for Sweetwater and led to the six-spot that sealed Central’s fate. Central committed five errors in that top of the seventh.
“We did (rally) that one inning, I was proud that we had enough fight in us to do that,” Shaw said. “Then we turned around and didn’t hit the ball much after that, and they rallied in the seventh there to put us away. I’m proud of that one inning, but being slow out of the gate put us in a bad spot.”
Central is back in action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at area rival Meigs County, which is its final District 3-2A game of the regular season. The Lady Chargers continue with a 5:30 p.m. start Friday at county rival McMinn County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.