KNOXVILLE - It was a weekend of mixed results for McMinn County’s all-star Little League teams in the District 6 South tournament.
The 9- & 10-year-old squad swept its first two opponents with a pair of convincing wins while the 11- & 12-year-old team lost both games, one on Friday and another on Saturday, meaning it has been eliminated.
The 7- & 8-year-old team lost 14-9 on Friday and will play in the elimination bracket on Tuesday at 7 p.m. versus Maryville Blue. A win means it will advance to the district tournament.
Coach Matt Ray of the 7/8 squad was not discouraged by his team’s loss on Friday. In fact, he’s actually a bit encouraged.
“We gave up 11 runs in the first few innings and only three runs in the last three innings,” Ray noted. “I think it was just that we were nervous in our first game. In the last three innings we settled down and played baseball and hopefully we play that way on Tuesday. I think we can play with anybody here.”
A win on Tuesday puts the 7/8 team into the District 6 Tournament against a District 6 North team.
Instead of their own names on the back of their jerseys, the 7/8 team has “Neyland” printed after Neyland Pickle, a local young boy who recently lost his long-waged war with cancer.
“The kids thought it was cool,” Ray said. “They know his story. We wanted to do something to show support and raise awareness for what he fought through.”
The 9/10 team will face Grainger County on Thursday in the District 6 Tournament as both have advanced past the District 6 North and District 6 South tournaments.
There is an outside chance the 9/10 team may have to play on Tuesday, Coach Chip Barnes said, but according to the bracket his team plays next on Thursday.
Either way, Barnes likes his team’s chances of making noise in the District 6 tournament.
“I feel very confident going in,” Barnes said. “Of course, we don’t know anything about the other team, but I am very confident in my players.”
The 11/12 team may have been eliminated, but that doesn’t diminish Coach Houston Anderson’s admiration of his team.
“I was hoping we would go further,” Anderson said. “But I’m proud of everybody on this team. It’s been a great team to be around.”
9/10 all-stars
Game 1 (Friday)
McMinn 14, Maryville Blue 4 (5 innings)
Kason Barnes sailed through the first two innings, striking out the side in both innings.
McMinn’s bats, meanwhile, built up a solid lead.
Barnes and Cayden Phillips both walked and stole bases in the first inning. Then Santiago Hurst had an RBI single to score Barnes and Phillips later scored on a passed ball.
McMinn then put up four runs in the second inning. Cutter Cobble and Tristan Mack led off the frame with singles and Tucker Price loaded the bases by drawing a walk.
Barnes then hit an RBI single and Mason Stewart walked before Phillips ripped a bases-clearing double to left-center field to give McMinn a 6-0 advantage.
Maryville then bounced back to make it 6-4.
McMinn responded by putting the game out of reach with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Price and Barnes led off the inning with back-to-back singles and both scored on a double by Stewart. Phillips then hit an RBI single, Neyland Patterson walked and Hurst drove in a pair of runs with a single.
After a walk by Ryder Roberts, Cobble laced a two-RBI double and Holden Sewell singled. Jake Finnnell closed out the scoring with a blast to deep left field.
McMinn finished with 13 hits and seven walks.
Hurst had three hits. Barnes, Phillips and Cobble each had two hits while Stewart, Mack, Price and Sewell had one each.
Phillips finished with four RBIs, Hurst had three and Cobble and Stewart each had two.
Barnes struck out 12 in 4-1/3 innings with three walks. He only gave up three runs on two hits.
Hurst stuck out two batters in 2/3 of an inning.
Maryville, which usually sends two all-star teams, has dominated District 6 South in recent years. But McMinn was the team that dominated Friday.
“It felt good to give them a taste of their own medicine,” Chip Barnes said.
Game 2 (Saturday)
McMinn 17, Fountain City 2 (2-1/2 innings)
McMinn’s bats didn’t cool off from Friday night as McMinn throttled Fountain City, also called North Knoxville by some, 17-2 in just 2-1/2 innings.
McMinn finished Friday night’s game at 11:30 p.m. and stepped back onto the field at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but the lack of sleep didn’t hurt McMinn’s offensive production.
Patterson started on the mound on Saturday for McMinn. Fountain City scored a run in the first, but Patterson kept more runs from crossing the plate with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
McMinn then scored seven runs in the bottom half of the first.
Barnes led off the inning with a walk and came home on a hit by Stewart. Patterson and Hurst both walked before they were driven home on a double by Cobble.
Roberts and Mack both walked and both scored on a double by Barnes to close out the first inning scoring.
Fountain City scored one more run in the second inning to make it 7-2.
McMinn more than made up for that with 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Phillips got things started with a single, followed by a walk by Patterson and a hit by Hurt. Phillips scored on a passed ball and then Cobble was hit by a pitch. Mason Dixon, Holden Sewell and Barnes all walked before an RBI single from Stewart, a two-RBI double by Phillips and an RBI single by Patterson.
After a walk by Hurst, an RBI double by Cobble finished the scoring.
Patterson picked up the win on the mound.
