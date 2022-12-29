HARRIMAN – Ethan Meadows took time to reflect on all the hard work that allowed him to claim a nice post-Christmas gift.
The Meigs County junior crossed the 1,000-point threshold for his high school career in the Tigers' first game back from the holiday. It was part of a 31-point performance that fueled Meigs to a 67-42 whipping of Wartburg in the first of its two games in the Harriman Christmas Classic on Thursday.
“Just those nights going into the gym and shooting a little extra,” said Meadows in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Doing some good ballhandling. Things like that. Running, being in shape.”
And as much pride as Meadows took in reaching the milestone, he also made sure to credit the teammates, both current and former, who surrounded him and helped him along the way.
“I'm proud of myself, I'm not going to lie to you,” Meadows said. “I came a long way, but I have a lot of teammates who have helped me to this point, like (graduated former teammate) Cole Owens, a really good shooter, to help open the floor up for me more. People like Levi Caldwell and Payton Armour setting me up for a lot of shots. I've got to thank them.”
And reaching 1,000 points before the New Year during his junior season already has Meadows eyeing another thousand.
“I think I can get a couple more milestones, hopefully get into that 2K,” Meadows said. “That's always a goal.”
Meadows scored 11 of his points in the first quarter, which had Meigs (7-7) score the game's first 11 points and lead 22-4. Meadows crossed 1,000 points during the opening period.
“That's a good honor for him,” said Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson. “So a big day for him. We've just got to regroup and get ready for tomorrow.”
Payton Armour chipped in 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter, as well, including two 3-pointers. The Tigers led 27-12 after one, then put the game out of reach with a 19-2 second quarter and led 46-14 at halftime.
Meigs missed its first eight field goal attempts of the second half, allowing Wartburg to cut the margin to 53-30 by the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs never threatened a comeback, however, and Meadows scored seven more points for the Tigers in the final period.
“A good first half, and in the second quarter we lend them to two points,” Perkinson said. “That's pretty nice. As usual, the second half was a little sloppy.
“Straighten up on some of the little mistakes and get a little better defensively and we'll be fine.”
Meigs played the second game of the Harriman Christmas Classic 4:15 p.m. Friday against Oakdale.
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home against area rival McMinn County, seeking to avenge a loss from November. The girls' game starts first at 6 p.m., and the boys follow at roughly 7:30.
