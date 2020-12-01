KNOXVILLE — It’s not often that Rennia Davis spends the majority of the game on the bench for the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
However, that was the case for the Lady Vols’ star player on Tuesday night against East Tennessee State after she got into foul trouble early.
Fortunately for Tennessee, Rae Burrell was able to pick up the slack. Burrell led the Lady Vols in scoring for the second straight game, scoring 20 points to lead UT past ETSU, 67-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We have seen this all summer and all fall,” Harper said. “She’s played so well, and I think the difference for her is she’s playing with so much confidence right now and making really good decisions. However, she’s still playing aggressively.”
While Harper was pleased with Burrell, the team’s overall performance left plenty to be desired. Tennessee recorded 24 turnovers, off of which the Bucs (1-1) scored 11 points.
Unlike Burrell’s contributions, Harper said the Lady Vols’ lack of ball security against ETSU was not representative of their play in practice.
“I thought we were trying to do a little too much with the basketball,” Harper said. “That was a little out of character for us. I’m hoping it was a little bit of an anomaly, but we obviously addressed it and we’re going to address it and make sure we continue to focus on valuing the basketball.”
Despite only playing 18 minutes, Davis made the most of her limited time on the court with 15 points and four rebounds. Joining Burrell and Davis in double figures was Jordan Horston with 12 points along with a career-high five steals.
Horston entered on Tuesday coming off a rough game Saturday against Western Kentucky in which she was 0-for-6 from the field.
“I was going through some things, which I personally don’t want to talk about,” Horston said. “But coach called me yesterday and said, ‘I just want you to go out there and play your game. Don’t worry about anything, just have fun.’ That’s what I went out there and did. … Basketball is my outlet, and I just let it be my outlet today.”
The Lady Vols came out the gate strong with a quick four points within an 18-second span. They quickly lost their groove, though, and went almost three minutes without a field goal. Making matters worse, Davis picked up two fouls four minutes into the game, resulting in her spending the rest of the half on the bench.
ETSU pulled even with Tennessee, 9-9, with 3:04 left in the first quarter before Horston gave the Lady Vols the lead back for good on their next possession. Her basket kicked off a 9-2 run that put Tennessee ahead 18-11 entering the second quarter.
The Lady Vols cushioned their lead to 16 with three minutes left in the half, but sloppy offense allowed ETSU to cut it to 38-28 entering halftime. Tennessee shot 33.3% from the field in the second quarter.
“We didn’t shoot well,” Harper said. “I didn’t think we worked for good shots. … I think we’re a little quick on the trigger. We’re not as patient as we need to be offensively, and that will come.”
The Lady Vols pulled away in the second half, opening the third quarter with 10 unanswered points. However, Davis picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and reluctantly had to return to the bench.
“It was very frustrating,” Davis said. “Just being able to play through that I thought was a growth moment for myself. Being able to go out there and be efficient and being able to do whatever the team needed me to do — I felt like I grew in that area today.”
Tennessee’s lead never dwindled to single digits again. Still, Harper hopes to see more from the Lady Vols when they return to action Sunday at West Virginia (2-0).
“I’m disappointed in our execution on both ends of the court,” Harper said. “We’ve got to get a lot better. But we’ve got time to do that, and I’m confident that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.